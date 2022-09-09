High school football: Clatterbaugh does a little of everything to help Eastern View shut out Stafford

Brett Clatterbaugh is a diesel-chugging throwback, the kind of player whose motor betrays his rumbling presence from a distance.

Stafford heard the Eastern View sophomore coming from the opening whistle on Friday night, and it didn’t matter. Clatterbaugh caught a touchdown, forced a safety and recorded double-digit tackles at linebacker as the visiting Cyclones shut out the Indians, 28–0.

“You don’t see many players like him anymore,” Stafford coach Jeff Drugatz said of the 215-pound Clatterbaugh. “You hear about four-star, three-star skill kids, but you don’t hear about football players anymore. The kid does it all.”

On Eastern View’s opening drive, Cyclones quarterback D’Myo Hunter spotted Clatterbaugh streaking down the right sideline and lofted an accurate pass. The big tight end easily out-jumped his defender and managed to stay in-bounds for a 39-yard scoring reception.

Following an Eastern View fumble inside the 1-yard-line, Clatterbaugh shot into the backfield and brought down Indians running back Michael Creamer for a safety.

He even completed a 47-yard pass on a trick play, though he conceded that his left-handed spiral could us some refining.

“Hey, it worked,” Clatterbaugh said with a chuckle. “It won’t work again though, I don’t think.”

Braden Capellini booted a pair of field goals for the Cyclones (3–0), who will travel to Brooke Point next week. Stafford faces Spotsylvania on the road.

The Indians (2–1) offered staunch resistance defensively but couldn’t overcome four interceptions and an offense that failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game. They didn’t pick up a first down until the 7:42 mark of the third quarter.

“We’ll fix it,” Drugatz said. “People don’t remember that we’re young.”

Hunter finished with 107 yards on 20 carries, a stat line that would’ve been considerably gaudier were it not for a few sacks.

After the game, a Cyclones assistant whipped out his phone to take a photo of the scoreboard while players pointed up at the zero that lit up the left side.

For Eastern View, posting a shutout ensured a sweet outcome.

“Definitely, we’ll get donuts on Monday for that,” Clatterbaugh said. “They just kinda show up.”

Eastern View 9 2 3 14 — 28 Stafford 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

EV—Brett Clatterbaugh 39 pass from D’Myo Hunter (run fail).

EV—Braden Capellini 31 field goal.

Second Quarter

EV—Safety, ball carrier tackled in end zone.

Third Quarter

EV—Capellini 26 field goal.

Fourth Quarter

EV—Darius Minor 30 run (Capellini kick).

EV—Hunter 3 run (Capellini kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

EV St First downs 20 5 Rushing (Att/Yds) 42-209 26-60 Passing yards 164 29 Comp-Att-Int 10-21-0 4-13-4 Punts-Avg. 3-40 4-39 Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0 Penalties-yards 2-28 3-31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Eastern View—D’Myo Hunter 20-107, TD; Jayden Williams 12-49; Darius Stafford 4-46, TD; Darrell Washington 4-4; Brett Clatterbaugh 2-3. Stafford—Michael Creamer 13-41; Aidan McConnell 6-(-13); Gavin Wright 7-32.

PASSING: Eastern View—Hunter 9-21-0, 117, TD; Clatterbaugh 1-1, 47. Home—McConnell 1-7, 1, 3 INTs; Wright 3-6, 29, INT.

RECEIVING: Eastern View—Trevon Brock 3-28; Clatterbaugh 2-70, TD; Xavier Carr 2-14; Kevin Berg 1-47; Jayden Williams 2-12. Stafford—Baumgartner 2-13; WIlliam Butler 1-4; Johnny Hinz 1-12.