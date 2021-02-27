High school football: Clutch Taylor helps Eastern View stun James Monroe

Trailing James Monroe by 13 points late in Saturday afternoon’s Battlefield District showdown, the Eastern View football team desperately needed a big play or two to keep its 27-game regular-season home winning streak alive.
Daniel Taylor gave the Cyclones four.
Taylor caught a pair of touchdown passes, collected an interception and forced a fumble—all in the fourth quarter—as Eastern View rallied for a thrilling 14–13 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
The win keeps the Cyclones (2–0 overall, 2–0 Battlefield) unbeaten, while the Jackets start their campaign 0–1.
“We were running out of time,” Taylor said. “We hadn’t been able to get anything going all day, and I felt like I needed to do something.”
Taylor’s urgency showed in spades.
On his first scoring reception, Taylor outmuscled JM cornerback Greg Williams to come up with a 50/50 ball from Raq Lawson in the back right corner of the end zone—an 11-yard connection that cut the Jackets’ lead to 13–7 with 10:56 remaining in the game.
On the ensuing possession from the JM 35-yard line, Jackets quarterback Aidan Ryan took a shot deep down the right hash that appeared to be overthrown. Taylor darted in at the last second though, making a diving pick at the Eastern View 25.
After both squads traded four-and-outs, the Cyclones faced a third-and-9 at the Jackets’ 39. Quarterback Caden Huseby hit Taylor in stride on a slant route over the middle, but the senior immediately planted a foot in the rain-soaked turf and reversed field toward the left sideline, leaving JM corner Chase Wormley on a slip-and-slide and outracing three other defenders for the go-ahead touchdown with 3:13 left.
“I saw [Wormley] overpursuing out of the corner of my eye,” Taylor said. “I also knew where the rest of the defense was. [Huseby] made a good throw, and I just took it from there.”
On the Jackets’ next offensive play, tailback Ke’Shaun Wallace broke free for a 17-yard gain. But before his knee could hit the ground, Taylor ripped the ball loose. Lawson recovered at the Eastern View 40 with 2:51 to go, allowing the Cyclones to run more than two minutes off the clock.
“It was instinct,” Taylor said of his strip. “You’re trying to get [Wallace] on the ground, but there’s always that reflex that kicks in when you’ve been playing this game for years, which is to go for the ball. You really don’t even think about it ... It just happens.”
JM had one final chance at victory, but Ryan’s desperation heave down the middle of the field was intercepted by Josh Logan as time expired.
Ryan, who’s headed to the University of Virginia to play defensive back in the fall, struggled throwing the ball against Eastern View’s ball-hawking secondary. He completed just 3 of 13 passes for 19 yards and three picks.
The Cyclones also hauled in three interceptions during Tuesday’s 20–12 win over Caroline.
“You could tell this was our first game,” said first-year Jackets head coach George Coghill. “And you could tell it was my first game as a head coach, too. We didn’t play well enough to finish [Eastern View] off, especially offensively.”
Ryan and Wallace had the Cyclones’ defense on its heels early, however.
Ryan scampered 14 yards for a score on a zone read to give JM a 7–0 advantage with 1:35 remaining in the opening period. Meanwhile, Wallace racked up 62 of his 93 yards rushing before intermission.
The Jackets extended their edge to 13–0 when Gianni Allen recovered an errant snap that sailed over the head of Eastern View punter Jalen Woodward and into the end zone with 21 seconds left in the first stanza.
The Cyclones had mustered just 29 yards of total offense in the contest after going three-and-out on their first two possessions of the second half. Then they made a change that paid immediate dividends, benching Huseby and inserting Lawson, normally a tailback, at the quarterback spot.
On Lawson’s first drive at the helm, he ripped off a 35-yard run to the JM 12. Ryan made a touchdown-saving tackle on the play, but it hardly mattered. Three plays later, Lawson delivered his scoring strike to Taylor to get Eastern View rolling.
Lawson, who recorded a game-high 131 yards on 32 carries, said he had a little extra motivation late in the game.
“They were telling us we were done,” Lawson said of the Jackets’ players. “There was a lot of trash talking. Everything they said was just motivation. ”
“The difference at the end was us just playing with heart, determination and grit,” Cyclones head coach Greg Hatfield said.
