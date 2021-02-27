High school football: Clutch Taylor helps Eastern View stun James Monroe

After both squads traded four-and-outs, the Cyclones faced a third-and-9 at the Jackets’ 39. Quarterback Caden Huseby hit Taylor in stride on a slant route over the middle, but the senior immediately planted a foot in the rain-soaked turf and reversed field toward the left sideline, leaving JM corner Chase Wormley on a slip-and-slide and outracing three other defenders for the go-ahead touchdown with 3:13 left.

“I saw [Wormley] overpursuing out of the corner of my eye,” Taylor said. “I also knew where the rest of the defense was. [Huseby] made a good throw, and I just took it from there.”

On the Jackets’ next offensive play, tailback Ke’Shaun Wallace broke free for a 17-yard gain. But before his knee could hit the ground, Taylor ripped the ball loose. Lawson recovered at the Eastern View 40 with 2:51 to go, allowing the Cyclones to run more than two minutes off the clock.

“It was instinct,” Taylor said of his strip. “You’re trying to get [Wallace] on the ground, but there’s always that reflex that kicks in when you’ve been playing this game for years, which is to go for the ball. You really don’t even think about it ... It just happens.”

JM had one final chance at victory, but Ryan’s desperation heave down the middle of the field was intercepted by Josh Logan as time expired.