High school football: Colonial Forge gets playoff spot--and unenviable assignment at unbeaten Battlefield

“That was the tiebreaker, according to the VHSL rules,” Brown explained.

The Eagles weren’t the only confused party over the weekend. While Potomac’s administrators and coaches knew they were most likely on the outside looking in, Panthers’ players were understandably more optimistic.

“The kids were still holding out hope that based on what the VHSL sent out that we were wrong and they were right,” Potomac AD Melissa Bankert told insidenova.com.

Confident in his father’s mathematical prowess and after checking with other teams in the region, John Brown told his players to expect to practice on Monday and reached out to Battlefield to initiate the requisite process for swapping game film.

“I don’t want our kids to ever not be mentally prepared,” Brown said. “If they did say: ‘Your math is wrong and here’s why,’ it’s much easier to shut down than to ramp up.”

By Monday morning, the bracket on VHSL’s website had been corrected to show Battlefield hosting the Eagles in a first-round matchup. For his part, Brown could think of one way to avoid such a scenario in future seasons.

“Don’t be in the predicament where you’re going to be the eighth seed, and then, you don’t have to worry about it,” he said.

