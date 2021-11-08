High school football: Colonial Forge gets playoff spot--and unenviable assignment at unbeaten Battlefield

Bill Brown did the math. Again and again.
“I’m sure he worked through about two or three pencils and erasers,” Colonial Forge football coach John Brown said of his father’s Saturday-morning effort to determine the Eagles’ postseason fate.
Each time, the elder Brown’s calculations yielded the same result: the Eagles had indeed made the Region 6B playoff field, edging out Potomac for the eighth and final spot.
Apparently, whoever was in charge of the Virginia High School League’s initial seedings did not check their work quite so rigorously. When the VHSL released brackets on Sunday afternoon, it was the Panthers—not Brown’s Eagles—listed as the No. 8 seed visiting undefeated Battlefield in Friday’s first round.
That came as a surprise to Colonial Forge. Not long after The Free Lance-Star published the VHSL’s complete region pairings, the Eagles’ athletic department responded on Twitter.
“With all due respect… Forge believes we are in the playoffs based on the tiebreaker,” tweeted @ForgeAthletics. “We are communicating with the @VHSL for clarification.”
While Potomac (4–5) and Colonial Forge (4–6) each finished the regular season with a 26.0 power point average rating, the Eagles defeated Brooke Point whereas the Panthers fell to the Black-Hawks.
“That was the tiebreaker, according to the VHSL rules,” Brown explained.
The Eagles weren’t the only confused party over the weekend. While Potomac’s administrators and coaches knew they were most likely on the outside looking in, Panthers’ players were understandably more optimistic.
“The kids were still holding out hope that based on what the VHSL sent out that we were wrong and they were right,” Potomac AD Melissa Bankert told insidenova.com.
Confident in his father’s mathematical prowess and after checking with other teams in the region, John Brown told his players to expect to practice on Monday and reached out to Battlefield to initiate the requisite process for swapping game film.
“I don’t want our kids to ever not be mentally prepared,” Brown said. “If they did say: ‘Your math is wrong and here’s why,’ it’s much easier to shut down than to ramp up.”
By Monday morning, the bracket on VHSL’s website had been corrected to show Battlefield hosting the Eagles in a first-round matchup. For his part, Brown could think of one way to avoid such a scenario in future seasons.
“Don’t be in the predicament where you’re going to be the eighth seed, and then, you don’t have to worry about it,” he said.
