High school football: Colonial Forge looks sharp in opening win over Brooke Point

With no dress rehearsals prior to season’s start, the roughly 100 fans who attended Monday’s Commonwealth District opener between Colonial Forge and Brooke Point at Thomas W. Berry Stadium must have wondered how sharp and coordinated either team might be.

Not to worry, the Eagles and Black-Hawks put on an entertaining performance that had a limited number of mistakes and slip-ups with Colonial Forge emerging a 42–14 victor.

The two teams combined for no turnovers, just 11 penalties and converted all eight PAT kick attempts. Besides trying to stay warm on the sidelines, the Black-Hawks’ biggest difficulty was attempting to establish its passing game in wintry conditions and against the Eagles’ strong pass rush.

“We still have a lot to work on,” Colonial Forge head coach John Brown said. “We haven’t had a scrimmage yet [teams usually have two each], so we have a lot to look at and a lot to get ready for next weekend. It all has to happen in short order.”

Both teams have road games scheduled this Saturday: Colonial Forge at Riverbend and Brooke Point at Massaponax.