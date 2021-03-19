High school football: Colonial Forge one of few to score on Massaponax but result is same: a Panthers blowout

On both occasions, the Panthers held the Eagles without so much as a first down, let alone a point. Even Barnett’s scoring run came after a roughing-the-passer flag that negated a fourth-down incompletion.

“That’s the defense saying, ‘Tell me what you need me to do,’ and they’ll do it,” Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said. “They get excited when they have opportunities like that. A lot of people think you’re gonna get down when they get to the 10-yard line, but that’s when they rise up.

“I know that fires them up to step up in those situations. That was big, because we haven’t been in that situation before this season.”

Thus ended any chance the rebuilding Eagles had of upsetting a senior-laden juggernaut.

“Any time you play Massaponax, no matter what year it is—when we are who we usually are and they’re as good as they are—if you don’t capitalize on those opportunities, you’ll never beat them,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said. “... After we scored, they responded immediately, and it snowballed from there.”