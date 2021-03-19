High school football: Colonial Forge one of few to score on Massaponax but result is same: a Panthers blowout

Disappointed as they may have been, Elijah Christopher and his Massaponax teammates certainly didn’t dwell on the end of their shutout streak.
After Colonial Forge became the first team to score on the undefeated Panthers since their season opener, Massaponax wasted no time in responding Friday night. De’Juan Brady returned the subsequent kickoff 52 yards to the Eagles’ 30, and Christopher powered his way into the end zone on the next snap for the second of his three rushing touchdowns on the night.
Any loss of focus disappeared, and the Panthers resumed their relentless grind to a 51–14 romp and a 5–0 record with one game left in their abbreviated regular season.
“Of course, when they got into the end zone, we were like, ‘Ah,’ “ Christopher said, rolling his eyes. “But after that, you’ve got to go on to the next play. We’ve got to fix our mistakes and adjust.”
To be clear, Jordan Barnett’s 2-yard third-quarter TD run merely pulled Colonial Forge (3–2) within 21–7, so Massaponax’s lead wasn’t in great danger. But the Panthers hadn’t allowed a point since their opening victory over Stafford nearly a month ago, a point of pride for an aggressive, opportunistic defense.
The Eagles had threatened twice earlier Friday night. Midway through the first quarter, Barnett had ripped off a 66-yard run to the Massaponax 17. And early in the third period, the Eagles’ Calvin Berry had recovered a Massaponax fumble, also on the 17.
On both occasions, the Panthers held the Eagles without so much as a first down, let alone a point. Even Barnett’s scoring run came after a roughing-the-passer flag that negated a fourth-down incompletion.
“That’s the defense saying, ‘Tell me what you need me to do,’ and they’ll do it,” Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said. “They get excited when they have opportunities like that. A lot of people think you’re gonna get down when they get to the 10-yard line, but that’s when they rise up.
“I know that fires them up to step up in those situations. That was big, because we haven’t been in that situation before this season.”
Thus ended any chance the rebuilding Eagles had of upsetting a senior-laden juggernaut.
“Any time you play Massaponax, no matter what year it is—when we are who we usually are and they’re as good as they are—if you don’t capitalize on those opportunities, you’ll never beat them,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said. “... After we scored, they responded immediately, and it snowballed from there.”
That it did. Christopher scored two of his three touchdowns in the second half and finished with 104 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Luke Morley also accounted for three TDs (one on the ground and two on passes to Mike Swain and A.J. Miller).
Even backup quarterback Donte Hawthorne got in the act with a 39-yard scoring run as the Panthers became the first opponent to score 50 on the Eagles since 2014.
Colonial Forge actually had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Barnett and Khalis Garrett–Bey, who scored on a 65-yard fourth-quarter run against the Panthers’ reserves. But the Eagles mustered only 16 passing yards.
“We moved the ball some, but not enough,” Brown said. “Not like we had hoped; not like we are capable of.”
The Eagles are off next week before hosting Stafford in their regular-season finale April 1. Massaponax visits North Stafford next Friday, then has a week off before a likely Region 6B playoff game.
“Our first goal this season was to go undefeated,” Ludden said. “To do that, we have to beat a talented, well-coached team. If you look beyond that, you can get in trouble.”
|Colonial Forge
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|14
|Massaponax
|14
|7
|7
|23
|—
|51
First Quarter
Ma—Luke Morley 6 run (Jack Hudson kick).
Ma—Mike Swain 26 pass from Morley (Hudson kick).
Second Quarter
Ma—Elijah Christopher 3 run (Hudson kick).
Third Quarter
CF—Jordan Barnett 2 run (Josh Hand kick).
Ma—Christopher 30 run (Hudson kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ma—A.J, Miller 61 pass form Morley (Hudson kick).
Ma—Christopher 3 run (Hudson kick).
Ma—Safety, ball fumbled out of end zone.
Ma—Donte Hawthorne 39 run (Hudson kick).
CF—Khalis Garrett-Bey 65 run (Hand kick).
|CF
|Ma
|First downs
|8
|23
|Rushes-yards
|28-227
|54-398
|Passing yards
|16
|93
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-14-0
|3-5-0
|Punts-avg.
|6-21.8
|2-22.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-68
|13-127
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Forge—Khlais Garrett-Bey 7–124, 1 TD; Jordan Barnett 12–101, 1 TD; Hiro Carr 3–8; Noel Innocent 2–0; Christian Stringer 1–(minus 1); Donte Johnson 2–(minus 2); Team 1–(minus 3). Massaponax—Elijah Christopher 13–104, 3 TDs; Luke Morley 12–71, 1 TD; Jacob Romero 7–47; Mike Swain 2–38; Donte Hawthorne 2–35; Ty-Shaun Colbert 4–34; Javaney Bruno 6–28; William Wiggins 6–16; D’Juan Brady 2–15.
PASSING: Colonial Forge—Carr 5–13–0, 16 yards; Johnson 0–1–0. Massaponax—Morley 3–5–0, 93 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: Colonial Forge—De’Lyn Palmer 3–11; Cade Bills 2–5. Massaponax—A.J. Miller 1–61, 1 TD; Swain 1–26, 1 TD; Colbert 1–6.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443