High school football: Colonial Forge re-starts stalled engine, roars past Stafford

It’s still early in the season, but Colonial Forge coach John Brown knew Friday’s Commonwealth District game against Stafford was an important one for his team.

One week ago, the Eagles ran into a buzz saw at Class 5 champion Stone Bridge and lost 43–7. Brown didn’t want the memory of that one-sided defeat to linger too long.

“We always talk about not letting one loss become two,” Brown said. “After a game like last week, you have to come out and play a lot better, no matter who you’re playing.”

The Eagles responded against the visiting Indians with their best overall performance of the season. Paced by a balanced offense and a stingy defense, Colonial Forge posted a 49–0 homecoming victory and improved to 2–2, 1–0. Stafford fell to 0–4, 0–1.

“It was great to get a win,” said running back Khalis Garrett–Bey, who rambled for 136 yards and scored three touchdowns. “The key for us is sticking together, playing our game and keeping the outside noise out.”

Senior Aaron Woodley joined Garrett–Bey as a standout for the Eagles’ running game, which piled up 250 yards on the ground after getting just 72 last week against Stone Bridge. Woodley ran for 66 yards and scored twice.