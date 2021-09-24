High school football: Colonial Forge re-starts stalled engine, roars past Stafford

It’s still early in the season, but Colonial Forge coach John Brown knew Friday’s Commonwealth District game against Stafford was an important one for his team.
One week ago, the Eagles ran into a buzz saw at Class 5 champion Stone Bridge and lost 43–7. Brown didn’t want the memory of that one-sided defeat to linger too long.
“We always talk about not letting one loss become two,” Brown said. “After a game like last week, you have to come out and play a lot better, no matter who you’re playing.”
The Eagles responded against the visiting Indians with their best overall performance of the season. Paced by a balanced offense and a stingy defense, Colonial Forge posted a 49–0 homecoming victory and improved to 2–2, 1–0. Stafford fell to 0–4, 0–1.
“It was great to get a win,” said running back Khalis Garrett–Bey, who rambled for 136 yards and scored three touchdowns. “The key for us is sticking together, playing our game and keeping the outside noise out.”
Senior Aaron Woodley joined Garrett–Bey as a standout for the Eagles’ running game, which piled up 250 yards on the ground after getting just 72 last week against Stone Bridge. Woodley ran for 66 yards and scored twice.
“The key for us is to play fast and physical like we did tonight,” said Woodley. “We need to continue to execute and grow and we’ll be OK.”
Execution was a big key against the Indians, on both sides of the ball.
The Eagles’ offense capitalized on two turnovers for scores and their defense kept Stafford out of the end zone all night while intercepting Indians quarterback Aidan McConnell four times.
Dont’e Johnson’s pick on Stafford’s first possession of the game set up a 44-yard sprint up the middle by Garrett–Bey and Forge never looked back. Garrett–Bey added two more touchdown runs before halftime and Woodley scored another to put the Eagles comfortably ahead at the break, 28–0.
“Khalis is not big, but he is as tough as nails and runs hard,” said Brown. “He’s a big key for us.”
Quarterback Khyri Hawkins did his part as well, engineering several impressive drives. The junior also threw for 143 yards and a touchdown to Devin Ellis.
Stafford was able to move the football at times behind McConnell but never could sustain a scoring drive. The Indians’ best opportunity at putting points on the board came early in the second quarter.
Stafford marched from its own 20 to the Colonial Forge 7 thanks to the passing of McConnell and the running of Edwin Searcy, who finished with 70 yards on 11 carries. But on fourth and goal, the Eagles blocked Blake Childress’ 25-yard field goal attempt.
“We put points on the board and our defense played really well,” said Brown. “But there’s still a lot for us to clean."
The Eagles will face another stern test when they travel to Class 5 finalist Highland Springs next Friday. Brown realizes the importance of that game as well.
“We can’t be hot and cold,” Brown said. “We play these tough games for a reason. It’s a building process and we have to be ready next week.”
Stafford continues its Commonwealth District slate on Friday when it hosts Mountain View.
|Stafford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Colonial Forge
|14
|14
|14
|7
|—
|49
First Quarter
CF—Khalis Garrett-Bey 44-yard run (Josh Hand kick)
CF—Khalis Garrett-Bey 4-yard run (Josh Hand kick)
Second Quarter
CF—Aaron Woodley 13-yard run (Josh Hand kick)
CF—Khalis Garrett-Bey 2-yard run (Josh Hand kick)
Third Quarter
CF—Devin Ellis 23-yard pass from Kyhri Hawkins (Josh Hand kick)
CF—Aaron Woodley 9-yard run (Josh Hand kick)
Fourth Quarter
CF—Davion McManus 31-yard run (Josh Hand kick)
|St
|CF
|First downs
|6
|18
|Rushes-yards
|20-79
|36-250
|Passing yards
|78
|152
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-24-4
|7-12-0
|Punts-avg.
|3-33.3
|2-38.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-65
|8-74