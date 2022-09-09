High school football: Commanding effort gives Colonial Forge a morale boost for daunting schedule

ALEXANDRIA—As his Colonial Forge football team faces a gauntlet of a schedule, John Brown has preached unity and resilience. And it appears the Eagles are getting the message.

One week after suffering a disappointing overtime loss at Tuscarora, Colonial Forge ensured there would be no need for late drama by racing to a 21–0 first-quarter lead and handling West Potomac 35–14 Friday night.

"The biggest thing for us is that our schedule is difficult, and we have to stay together," Brown said. "The whole season is about sticking together and working hard. Just continuing to ramp up the physicality.

"We know we have a good football team. We know we're better than last year. We just have to stick together. I just can't say that enough to anybody who will listen."

All four of Colonial Forge's' 2022 nondistrict opponents reached the regional final round last year. Next week's opponent, Stone Bridge, and Highland Springs (which visits on Sept. 30), have combined to win six of the past seven Class 5 state titles.

That level of competition should prepare the Eagles for anything the Commonwealth District can throw at them.

"We know we can push through it," junior linebacker Jackson Welch said. "Last week, it just didn't click. This week, the team just came together, and we won because of it."

The Eagles used a balanced offense that rolled up 234 rushing yards and 203 through the air and a defense that frustrated a West Potomac team that had scored a combined 88 points in winning its first two games.

Transfer Donte Hawthorne carried much of the load, scoring all three of his touchdowns in the first half, when he gained 153 of his 169 rushing yards.

And sophomore quarterback Eli Taylor shined in his first start since breaking his finger in August. He connected on scoring passes of 58 yards to Colby Kinard and 26 to Jonathan Barnett as the Eagles took a 35–0 lead.

"He's got a big arm and a quick release," Brown said. "We wanted to give him a chance to see what he could do, and he took advantage of it."

Meanwhile, Welch and his defensive teammates held the Wolverines in check until they scored two inconsequential fourth-quarter touchdowns against the Eagles' reserves—one on a fumble return.

Even with the thought of a looming rematch against a Stone Bridge team that beat the Eagles 43–7, Friday's performance made for a happier bus ride home than last week's trip.

"We just minimized mistakes," Hawthorne said. "(Last week), we put the ball on the ground, but I felt like we came out and showed we can prevent those mistakes and come out with a win."

Colonial Forge 21 7 7 0 — 35 West Potomac 0 0 0 14 — 14

First Quarter

CF—Colby Kinard 58 pass from Eli Taylor (Josh Hand kick).

CF—Donte Hawthorne 33 run (Hand kick).

CF—Hawthorne 22 run (Hand kick).

Second Quarter

CF—Hawthorne 3 run (Hand kick).

Third Quarter

CF—Jonathan Barnett 26 pass from Taylor (Hand kick).

Fourth Quarter

WP—Kore Egypt 11 run (Caleb Laisch kick).

WP—Matthew Barrett 42 fumble return (Laisch kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

CF WP First downs 18 8 Rushing (Att/Yds) 31-234 29-110 Passing yards 203 112 Comp-Att-Int 13-24-0 11-27-0 Punts-Avg. 3-32.7 6-30.7 Fumbles-lost 4-2 2-0 Penalties-yards 4-35 5-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Colonial Forge—Donte Hawthorne 20-169, 3 TDs; Ethan Lynch 6-73; Trevan Nix 3-4; Khryi Hawkins 1-(-8); Team 1-(-4). West Potomac—Emmanuel Annor 15-65; RahRah Wesley 9-40; Kore Egypt 4-12, 1 TD; Dom Sanchez 1-(-7).

PASSING: Colonial Forge—Eli Taylor 13-24-0, 203, 2TDs. West Potomac—Jonathan Bhojwani 5-12-0, 57 yards; Wesley 6-14-0, 55 yards; Sanchez 0-1-0.

RECEIVING: Colonial Forge—Colby Kinard 8-137, 1TD; Jonathan Barnett 2-30, 1 TD; Matt Hollard 2-29; Hiro Carr 1-23. West Potomac—Zachary Forti 3-40; Mason Hopper 3-37; Annor 4-29; Zaid Patten 1-6.