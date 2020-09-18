High school football: Competitive at start, undermanned St. Michael wears down, falls to FUMA

The Warriors’ defense held the Blue Devils scoreless in the second quarter and took a 14–7 lead into intermission.

While Wright threw a touchdown pass and hauled in a key reception in the first half, he began to get loose in the running game after halftime.

A bruising 27-yard run on the Warriors’ opening possession of the second half set up his 3-yard scoring jaunt and St. Michael led 21–7 with 7:29 to go in the third quarter.

But that’s when the game went south for 2019 VISAA Division III state champions. Wright and Showers went down later in the third and FUMA pounced.

Dominic Julius hauled in the first of Williams’ two touchdown passes from 8 yards out to cut the Warriors’ lead to 21–13. Williams then found Miles Mayfield from 12 yards away to pull within 21–19.

St. Michael was unable to change the momentum as FUMA’s Jordan Colbert scored on a 10-yard run with 4:43 to go in the game to give his team its first lead, 25-21.

Williams punctuated the comeback victory with a 2-yard burst to provide the final margin with 41 seconds left.

It was St. Michael’s first contest against a VISAA Division I program and for 2½ quarters the Warriors were up to the challenge.