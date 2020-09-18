High school football: Competitive at start, undermanned St. Michael wears down, falls to FUMA

When St. Michael assistant football coach Tony DeMarco scoured the Fork Union Military Academy roster ahead of the season opener Friday night, he was alarmed.
The Blue Devils have more players (48) than St. Michael has enrolled in its school (45).
The depth of FUMA and the Warriors’ lack of bodies proved to be the difference as St. Michael wore down in the second of half of a hard-fought 32–21 home defeat at Fredericksburg Field House.
The Warriors (0–1) saw All-Area standout running back and linebacker Shymarr Wright and several others on their 21-player roster go down with cramps throughout the game.
Wright exited in the third quarter and didn’t return. St. Michael finished the game with third-string quarterback Gary Jackson taking snaps.
St Michael built a 21–7 lead in the third quarter but was outscored 25–0 over the final quarter and a half after Wright went out.
Wright was picking up where he left off last season.
He hauled in a 49-yard pass from starting quarterback Hunter Showers on the game’s first possession. That led to Showers’ 20-yard scoring toss to Melvin Spriggs to give the Warriors a 7–0 lead with 6:29 to go in the first quarter.
After FUMA tied the game at 7 on the first of quarterback Alex Williams’ two touchdown runs, St. Michael answered with Wright’s 40-yard scoring strike to Spriggs to take a 14–7 lead with 7:01 to go before halftime.
The Warriors’ defense held the Blue Devils scoreless in the second quarter and took a 14–7 lead into intermission.
While Wright threw a touchdown pass and hauled in a key reception in the first half, he began to get loose in the running game after halftime.
A bruising 27-yard run on the Warriors’ opening possession of the second half set up his 3-yard scoring jaunt and St. Michael led 21–7 with 7:29 to go in the third quarter.
But that’s when the game went south for 2019 VISAA Division III state champions. Wright and Showers went down later in the third and FUMA pounced.
Dominic Julius hauled in the first of Williams’ two touchdown passes from 8 yards out to cut the Warriors’ lead to 21–13. Williams then found Miles Mayfield from 12 yards away to pull within 21–19.
St. Michael was unable to change the momentum as FUMA’s Jordan Colbert scored on a 10-yard run with 4:43 to go in the game to give his team its first lead, 25-21.
Williams punctuated the comeback victory with a 2-yard burst to provide the final margin with 41 seconds left.
It was St. Michael’s first contest against a VISAA Division I program and for 2½ quarters the Warriors were up to the challenge.
St. Michael will go for its first win of the season against ACTS Homeschool next Friday at 7 p.m. at Fredericksburg Field House.
|Fork Union
|7
|0
|12
|13
|—
|32
|St. Michael
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
First Quarter
SM—Melvin Spriggs 20-yard pass from Hunter Showers (Colton Bubar kick)
FUMA—Alex Williams 1-yard run (Matthew Ward kick)
Second Quarter
SM—Spriggs 40-yard pass from Shymarr Wright (Bubar kick)
Third Quarter
SM—Wright 3-yard run (Bubar kick)
FUMA—Dominic Julius 8-yard pass from Williams (kick failed)
FUMA—Miles Mayfield 12-yard pass from Williams (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
FUMA—Jordan Colbert 10 run (run failed)
FUMA—Williams 2 run (Ward kick)
|F
|SM
|First Downs
|16
|15
|Rushes-yards
|24-180
|43-160
|Passing yards
|75
|122
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-17-2
|7-12-0
|Punts-Avg.
|0-0
|2-23.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-67
|11-77
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fork Union—V’Jon Hampton 13-127; Williams 6-32, 2 TDs; Jordan Colbert 2-18, TD; Meyer 2-17; Team 1-(minus-19). St. Michael—Wright 17-78, TD; Kade Sullivan 4-28; Melvin Spriggs 7-26; Jackson 7-21; Showers 4-14; Qua Deberry 1-8; Garrett Baker 1-(minus-1); Bubar 2-(minus-14).
PASSING: Fork Union—Alex Williams 4-9-1, 60 yards, 2 TDs; Kieran Meyer 2-8-1, 15 yards. St. Michael—Hunter Showers 6-9-0, 82 yards, TD; Shymarr Wright 1-1-0, 40 yards, TD; Gary Jackson 0-2-0.
RECEIVING: Fork Union—Marcus Billingsen 1-21; Jackson Bolduc 1-19; Dominic Julius 2-17, TD; Miles Mayfield 1-12, TD; Dominique Julius 1-6. St. Michael—Spriggs 3-65, 2 TDs; Wright 1-49; Sullivan 1-9; Deberry 1-3; Jackson 1-(minus-4).
