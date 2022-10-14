High school football: Conteh answers the bell as North Stafford tops Stafford

Having answered the bell for his team, it only seemed fair that Yayah Conteh got to ring it.

The versatile senior did a little bit of everything for North Stafford in Friday night's 21–14 victory at Stafford, allowing the Wolverines to break their season-long winless streak and maintain the Victory Bell that goes to the winner of the annual rivalry game for a 12th straight year.

"He's my utility player," North Stafford coach Marquez Hall said of Conteh, who scored all three of his team's touchdowns and came up with two turnovers. "He can play linebacker, safety, corner, receiver, running back, quarterback. He can play everything.

" ... Yayah is my go-to guy. I want the ball in his hands. He had a hot night, so I knew he was going to be something special for us."

Conteh was needed at quarterback after starter Brendan Perkins injured his foot on the final play of the first half Friday night. The Wolverines (1–7, 1–3 Commonwealth District) used Cameron Clark for most of the third quarter, but they went to a wildcat formation for the game's final 12 minutes, with Conteh taking direct snaps.

Conteh, who had returned a fumble for a second-quarter touchdown, ran16 yards into the end zone on the final play of the third period and added a 2-point conversion to give the Wolverines a 15–14 lead. He provided an insurance score from 3 yards out in the fourth period.

"We'd been practicing (the wildcat), but it was never in a game," Conteh said. "So our QB1 (Edwards) went down, and they said, 'Yayah, we need you.' And I stepped up."

For the night, Conteh carried 11 times for 62 yards and the two touchdowns, caught five passes for 80 yards and came up with a fumble and an interception. He helped the Wolverines to their highest point total of the season and gave Hall his first victory as a head coach.

"Our motto is, the grind never stops," Hall said. "I've got a young team. We're playing 14 freshmen, but each week, we're getting better and better. The scores aren't indicative of the type of team we've got. We're resilient, young, just never been in those situations before."

Stafford (3–5, 0–4) got an 11-yard touchdown pass from Aidan McConnell to Johnny Hinz Jr. and a 68-yard scoring dash from Michael Creamer, but couldn't overcome the three giveaways.

"We didn't come up with big stops when we needed to, and we turned the ball over," said Indians coach Jeff Drugatz, whose team visits Massaponax next week. "That's pretty simplistic as to why we lost."

Immediately after the game, the Wolverines sprinted to the end zone at Busch Stadium, where the Victory Bell spent the evening. They earned the right to take it back home, where its residency will stretch to a dozen years, and they'll have a bye week to savor the win before visiting Mountain View on Oct. 28. Stafford's last victory in the series came in 2010, before any current player on either team was in elementary school.

"That's tradition, man," Conteh said. "We could not lose that. We could not go down as North Stafford team that lost the bell. We came in with that mentality. The team needed me tonight, and I stepped up."

North Stafford 0 7 8 6 — 21 Stafford 7 0 7 0 — 14

First Quarter

St-Johnny Hinz Jr. 11 pass from Aiden McConnell (Andrew Stalteri kick).

Second Quarter

NS-Yayah Conteh 16 fumble return (Gabriel Wooten kick).

Third Quarter

St-Michael Creamer 68 run (Stalteri kick).

NS-Conteh 16 run (Conteh run).

Fourth Quarter

NS-Conteh 3 run (run failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

NS St First downs 13 7 Rushing (Att/Yds) 35-65 27-81 Passing yards 126 58 Comp-Att-Int 9-16-1 7-16-2 Punts-Avg. 7-35.4 7-30.3 Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1 Penalties-yards 13-101 11-103

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: North Stafford-Yayah Conteh 11-62, 2 TDs; Ni'Sean Harris 16-28; Shamar Killings 2-5; Deion King 1-(-4); Cameron Clark 1-(-6); Brendan Perkins 4-(-20). Stafford-Michael Creamer 15-90, 1 TD; Jack Baumgartner 4-13; Aidan McConnell 2-3; Gavin Wright 6-(-25).

PASSING: North Stafford-Perkins 8-14-1, 119 yards; Clark 1-2-0, 7 yards. Stafford-Wright 3-8-1, 31 yards; McConnell 3-5-0, 23 yards; Baumgartner 1-3-1, 4 yards.

RECEIVING: North Stafford: Conteh 5-80; King 2-25; Gabriel Wooten 2-21. Stafford-Johnny Hinz Jr. 3-30, 1 TD; Jamison Noil 2-22; Noah Dorazio 1-4; Baumgartner 1-2.