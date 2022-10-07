High school football: Courtland blanks Chancellor on a night of celebration

Tradition means a lot to Courtland High School's football program. So when 40 former players and coaches returned Friday night to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the school's first state championship, the current version of the Cougars felt obliged to do its part.

Coach J.C. Hall considered his team's 29–0 blanking of Chancellor a sufficient tribute.

Said Hall: "I just told the guys, 'It would be great to honor the guys who laid the foundation here. The most fitting thing would just be to get a win. You don't have to do anything extraordinary; just get a win.' I thought it was fitting and appropriate that we got the shutout."

In winning their third straight game, the Cougars (3–3, 3–0 Battlefield District) did so in a way that would have made their predecessors proud. They ground out 225 rushing yards from the same Wing–T formation the late coach Ken Brown used to capture four state titles in the 1980s, then taught to Hall, a former Courtland quarterback.

And the defense limited the young, rebuilding Chargers (0–6, 0–3) to two first downs.

It was a similar formula to the one that the Cougars used to top Martinsville 32–13 in the 1982 Group AA final in the school's third year of existence. Thirty-seven players from that squad, along with three former assistant coaches, returned for the celebration.

Before and after their lively halftime ceremony, they watched sophomore Christian Olivella plow his way to 104 yards between the tackles and a pair of touchdowns.

Quarterback Liam Wojciechowski also ran for a score and hit fellow senior Kwame Whitaker on a 2-yard touchdown pass. That pair also connected for an apparent 89-yard score on a screen pass that was called back by a holding penalty.

This edition of the Cougars — like any coached by Hall — still takes a run-first approach. But with Whitaker's speed and three-year starter Wojciechowski's experience, there's at least the hint of more offensive balance.

"I enjoy it a lot," Wojciechowski said. "We're not just stuck in the run game anymore. We can open up the passing game when we need to. Most of the time, we haven't needed to; other times when we do, it gets the job done."

That diversity will be important when the Cougars face district kingpins Eastern View and King George in their final two regular-season games. First, though, they'll visit Caroline next Friday, then host Culpeper in a pair of games that can enhance their hopes of a district title and a Region 4B playoff berth.

The goals are slightly different for Chancellor, which has yet to score an offensive touchdown this season and has just six points to its credit in six games.

The Chargers had a few chances to break that drought Friday. They used Tysean Smith's spinning 34-yard run and Jeremyah Carter's 37-yard interception return to move deep into Courtland territory twice in the first half, but their offense stalled.

And in what may have summed up their season best, Dawud Smith broke off a 32-yard run late in the third quarter — on third and 33. On fourth and 1, Wilson was stopped for no gain.

"We've got to score," said first-year Chancellor coach Neil Sullivan, whose team has the unenviable job of hosting King George next Friday. "There's no way to win without scoring. We've got to find a way to do it."

Chancellor 0 0 0 0 — 0 Courtland 7 6 7 9 — 29

First Quarter

Ct--Kwame Whitaker 2 pass from Liam Wojciechowski (Kyle Grant kick).

Second Quarter

Ct--Wojciechowski 5 run (kick failed).

Third Quarter

Ct--Christian Olivella 6 run (Grant kick).

Fourth Quarter

Ct--Grant 30 field goal.

Ct--Olivella 2 run (kick failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

Chancellor Courtland First downs 2 19 Rushing (Att/Yds) 31-104 47-225 Passing yards 6 41 Comp-Att-Int 2-7-1 4-7-1 Punts-Avg. 1-39 1-25 Fumbles-lost 1/1 1/1 Penalties-yards 5-56 4-52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Chancellor — Tysean Wilson 4-43; Dawud Smith 8-42; Brody Brennan 3-36; Jeremyah Carter 1-4; Keyon Johnson 2-3; Dwayne Stewart 12-(-19); Team 1-(-5). Courtland — Christian Olivella 21-104, 2 TDs; Logan Hays 11-53; Jordan Nutter 10-41; Jamaal Vick 2-13; Liam Wojciechowski 2-7, 1 TD; Kamari Jackson 1-7.

PASSING: Chancellor — Stewart 2-7-1, 6 yards. Courtland — Wojciechowski 4-7-1, 41 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: Chancellor — Freddie Shaw 1-5; Wilson 1-1. Courtland — Kwame Whitaker 4-41, 1 TD.