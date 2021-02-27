High school football: Courtland puts it together to rout Caroline, give Hall milestone victory

Sean Wray returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a Courtland touchdown Saturday afternoon, and the Cougars never let up, dominating the visiting Caroline Cavaliers in all phases of the game on the way to a 73–0 victory.

Courtland rushed for two touchdowns and more than 300 yards. Quarterback Liam Wojciechowski completed five passes for 126 yards and two scores through the air, the defense scored on a fumble recovery, and Wray added a 58-yard punt return for his second special teams touchdown.

“It’s all hard work,” Wray said after his career day, which also included two catches for 82 yards and a third touchdown. “We put in the work every day.”

“Everyone counts us out,” he said. ”I’ve been counted out all my life. They told me I was too skinny, I was too this… I just came out here to show what I can do. We put our hearts in each other. We just showed up today.”

The Cougars’ defense showed up, too, holding Caroline under 30 yards of total offense and not allowing a first down until late in the third quarter.

Coach J.C. Hall was particularly impressed with the efforts of senior Austin Monroe.

“He was a monster on defense, and it was obvious if you watched the game,” Hall said.