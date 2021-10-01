High school football: Courtland rallies past James Monroe for first win

James Monroe and Courtland entered Friday night's Battlefield District game looking to end multi-game losing streaks.

The visiting Yellow Jackets came into the matchup having lost three straight following a 20–14 season opening win against Stafford; Courtland was winless in four tries.

Thanks to a huge night by senior running E.J. Rogers, who rumbled in for a 1-yard game winning touchdown with 37.3 seconds left, the Cougars captured their first win of the season, 21–14.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets clung to a one-score lead, but the Cougars (1–4, 1–1) were not going to be denied after coming up just short last week. Quarterback Liam Wojciechowski got the scoring in the fourth quarter by hitting Dom Morello for a 39-yard touchdown to tie the game up.

“These kids have worked hard, like every team that sticks together and can't find a way to get over the hump, what a fitting way to get over the hump,” Courtland coach J.C. Hall said.

“We were sleepwalking in the first half and i give James Monroe all the credit. They came to play.”