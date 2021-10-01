High school football: Courtland rallies past James Monroe for first win

James Monroe and Courtland entered Friday night's Battlefield District game looking to end multi-game losing streaks.
The visiting Yellow Jackets came into the matchup having lost three straight following a 20–14 season opening win against Stafford; Courtland was winless in four tries.
Thanks to a huge night by senior running E.J. Rogers, who rumbled in for a 1-yard game winning touchdown with 37.3 seconds left, the Cougars captured their first win of the season, 21–14.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets clung to a one-score lead, but the Cougars (1–4, 1–1) were not going to be denied after coming up just short last week. Quarterback Liam Wojciechowski got the scoring in the fourth quarter by hitting Dom Morello for a 39-yard touchdown to tie the game up.
“These kids have worked hard, like every team that sticks together and can't find a way to get over the hump, what a fitting way to get over the hump,” Courtland coach J.C. Hall said.
“We were sleepwalking in the first half and i give James Monroe all the credit. They came to play.”
Rogers finished the night with 138 yards and two touchdown runs. Bryce Caldwell threw two second-quarter touchdown passes to Christian Hamm, covreing 40 and 3 yards, for James Monroe (1–4, 0–2). He finished 18 for 39 for 198 yards, but also threw two interceptions.
“I thought we played hard and just didn't get it done in the second half," JM coach George Coghill said. "We had some opportunities in the first half to put a couple of more scores on the board, and we didn't do that and I think that came back to haunt us.”
Courtland will look to begin a winning streak next week at Chancellor. On the same night, James Monroe will travel to Eastern View.
|James Monroe
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Courtland
|7
|0
|0
|14
|—
|21
First Quarter
Ct—EJ Rogers 4-yard run (Liam Wojciechowski kick)
Second Quarter
JM—Christian Hamm 40-yard pass from Bryce Caldwell (Tanner Ribel kick)
JM—Christian Hamm 3-yard pass from Bryce Caldwell (Tanner Ribel kick)
Fourth Quarter
Ct—Dom Morello 39-yard pass from Liam Wojciechowski (Liam Wojciechowski kick)
Ct—EJ Rogers 1-yard run (Liam Wojciechowski kick)
|JM
|Ct
|First downs
|10
|10
|Rushes-yards
|12-34
|41-166
|Passing yards
|198
|35
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-39-2
|3-3-0
|Punts-avg.
|2-34.0
|3-28.3
|Fumbles-yards
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-45
|7-46