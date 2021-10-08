High school football: Courtney's big night leads Drifters over Raiders

Zaccheus Courtney rushed for 128 yards, made one touchdown reception and threw for another, and returned an interception for a score as the Colonial Beach football team defeated host Rappahannock 40–16 in a Northern Neck contest on Friday night.
Colonial Beach got a trio of 1-yard plunges for touchdowns from Zehner Negahnquet, Paul Holton and Calen Brewster to take control of the game by halftime.
The Drifters (3–3, 1–0) host Essex on Friday.
|Colonial Beach
|12
|6
|16
|6
|—
|40
|Rappahannock
|0
|0
|16
|0
|—
|16
First Quarter
CB—Zaccheus Courtney 4-yard pass from Brandon Franks (run failed)
CB—Zehner Negahnquet 1-yard run (run failed)
Second Quarter
CB—Courtney 48-yard interception return (pass failed)
Third Quarter
CB—Paul Holton 1-yard run (Courtney run)
CB—Calan Brewster 1-yard run (Franks run)
Ra—Demetrius Parker 13-yard run (Parker run)
Ra—William Brown 49-yard pass from Parker (Parker run)
Fourth Quarter
CB—Franks 36-yard pass from Courtney (run failed
TEAM STATISTICS
|CB
|Ra
|Rushes-yards
|50-260
|24-46
|Passing yards
|40
|87
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-2-0
|6-14-3