High school football: Courtney's big night leads Drifters over Raiders
High school football: Courtney's big night leads Drifters over Raiders

Zaccheus Courtney rushed for 128 yards, made one touchdown reception and threw for another, and returned an interception for a score as the Colonial Beach football team defeated host Rappahannock 40–16 in a Northern Neck contest on Friday night.

Colonial Beach got a trio of 1-yard plunges for touchdowns from Zehner Negahnquet, Paul Holton and Calen Brewster to take control of the game by halftime.

The Drifters (3–3, 1–0) host Essex on Friday.

Colonial Beach 12  6 16 6 40
Rappahannock 0 0 16 016
First Quarter
CB—Zaccheus Courtney 4-yard pass from Brandon Franks (run failed)
CB—Zehner Negahnquet 1-yard run (run failed)
Second Quarter
CB—Courtney 48-yard interception return (pass failed)
Third Quarter
CB—Paul Holton 1-yard run (Courtney run)
CB—Calan Brewster 1-yard run (Franks run)
Ra—Demetrius Parker 13-yard run (Parker run)
Ra—William Brown 49-yard pass from Parker (Parker run)
Fourth Quarter
CB—Franks 36-yard pass from Courtney (run failed
TEAM STATISTICS
  CBRa 
 Rushes-yards 50-26024-46 
 Passing yards 40 87
 Comp-Att-Int 2-2-06-14-3 
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Beach—Shaun Johnson 14-51; Zaccheus Courtney 15-128; Brandon Franks 10-11; Paul Holton 9-68, TD; Zehner Negahnquet 1-1, TD; Calan Brewster 1-1, TD. Rappahannock—Demetrius Parker 16-46, TD; Zavian Baylor 4-2; JaLynn Santos 2-(-1); Darawn Kenner 1-4; William Brown 1-(-5)
PASSING: Colonial Beach—Franks 1-1-0 4 yards, TD; Courtney 1-1-0, 36 yards, TD. Rappahannock—Parker 6-14-3, TD.
RECEIVING: Colonial Beach—Franks 1-36, TD; Courtney 1-4, TD. Rappahannock—Baylor 2-37, Brown 2-49, TD, Kenner 1-1; Nytrell Bell 1-0.
