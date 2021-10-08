High school football: Culpeper changes gears in second half, rallies to defeat Spotsylvania

In a game that had big playoffs rating implications for both football teams, Spotsylvania and Culpeper faced off Friday night in hopes of bolstering their postseason chances in their respective regions.

The visiting Blue Devils took advantage of the opportunity to pad its points total in posting a 34–21 Battlefield District victory.

The Knights and the Blue Devils locked into a defensive struggle at game's start, with Culpeper knotting up the game at 7–7 on quarterback Bennett Sutherland's 16-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Marshall. But Ethan Cockrill's 7-yard TD run with 5:36 left in the second quarter gave Spotsylvania the lead heading into the locker room.

Culpeper took over the contest in the second half, scoring touchdowns on four of their first six drives. The Blue Devils' defense woke up as well, holding the Knights to one touchdown while forcing three turnovers and stuffing Spotsylvania on a fourth-down attempt.

“We played timid in the first half and we weren't playing well up front and our linemen took that [personally],” Culpeper head coach James Ford said about his team's halftime adjustments. He added he wanted to get running back Malachi Terrell more involved in the game. The decision paid off as Terrell totaled 179 yards and three touchdowns for the game.