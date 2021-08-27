High school football: Cyclones make a statement with rout of Blue Devils

It's been an uncharacteristically rough six months for the Eastern View football program.

The Cyclones dropped their final three games of the COVID-postponed 2020 season, which was played last spring, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012 as a result.

Then, less than two months after the campaign ended, longtime head coach Greg Hatfield stepped down so he could accept the same position at Battlefield High in Haymarket.

Despite that series of unfortunate events, Eastern View proved Friday night that any reports of its demise as an area power may be greatly exaggerated.

Caden Huseby ran for a touchdown and threw for two more, and Raq Lawson rushed for 105 yards and a score of his own, buoying the visiting Cyclones to a 38-6 shellacking of rival Culpeper in the season opener for both squads.

The result means the Cannonball Cup trophy will remain at Eastern View, which is now 14-0 all time against the Blue Devils.