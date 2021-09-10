High school football: Daniels helps Mountain View pull away from stubborn Liberty

It took just one possession for the Mountain View football team to find the end zone at Liberty on Friday night.
Standout running back Ike Daniels scored from 12 yards out to cap a nifty nine-play drive and then ran for the PAT to give the unbeaten Wildcats an early 8–0 advantage. It was an impressive march, but it may have been a little too easy for their coach, Lou Sorrentino.
“That first drive was nice,” said Sorrentino. “But it may have led us to believe that it was going to be easy tonight. I give Liberty a lot of credit. They were much better than they looked on film.”
The Eagles (0–2) fought and clawed with the Wildcats (3–0) for three quarters and trailed by just eight points at the end of three quarters. But in the end, Mountain View’s talent and depth were the difference as the Wildcats pulled away for a 36–13 victory.
Daniels ran for his first two touchdowns of the season and also scored on a 21-yard pass reception from quarterback Jackson Sigler to lead a balanced Mountain View attack. Sigler tossed three touchdown passes and threw for 199 yards to six different receivers.
“We had guys step up and we definitely played better in the second half,” said Sorrentino. “I know who we have to play down the road, so we have to keep working hard and getting better.”
Working hard paid off in the second half against a determined Liberty team that was playing its first game since a one-week pause for COVID. After clinging to a 15–7 lead at the half, the Wildcats outscored their hosts 21–6 in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated.
“We came out a little soft in the first half, so we had to step it up in the second half,” said Daniels. “All of us have been playing together since middle school. We’re ready to go far this year.”
Liberty showed its mettle in the second quarter with a 99-yard scoring drive. Joey Triplett hauled in a 48-yard pass from Landon Triplett and sprinted down the right sideline to pull the Eagles to within one point (8–7).
Mountain View responded with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Sigler to Collin Carroll and the game remained an eight-point contest until things heated up in the fourth quarter.
Sigler connected with Javon Corbin for a 2-yard score to get the point production started. After the Wildcats defense stopped the Eagles on fourth down, Sigler hooked up with Daniels for a 21-yard strike and suddenly, the lead ballooned to 29–7.
“I like how we played in the fourth quarter,” said Sorrentino. “Jackson was seeing the field really well. He made sound decisions with the football.”
Daniels, who finished with 96 yards on 13 attempts, picked up the pace on the ground in the final 12 minutes, especially on Mountain View’s final scoring drive when he carried the ball four straight times and powered his way to a 13-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats defense did its part as well, holding its third straight opponent to two touchdowns or less.
“It was a little shaky in the first half, but luckily we fixed things in the second half and came out on top,” said Wildcats linebacker Kristopher Jones, who wreaked havoc all night on the Liberty ball carriers.
Mountain View hosts James Monroe on Friday, while Liberty entertains Culpeper on the same night.
|Mountain View
|8
|7
|0
|21
|—
|36
|Liberty (Bealeton)
|0
|7
|0
|6
|—
|13
First Quarter
MV—Ike Daniels 12-yard run (Ike Daniels run)
Second Quarter
Li—Joey Triplett 48-yard pass from Landon Triplett (Nick Papatore kick)
MV—Collin Carroll 70-yard pass from Jackson Sigler (Jacob Anderson kick)
Fourth Quarter
MV—Javon Corbin 2-yard pass from Jackson Sigler (Jacob Anderson kick)
MV—Ike Daniels 21-yard pass from Jackson Sigler (Jacob Anderson kick)
Li—Chase Oliver 12-yard pass from Landon Triplett (kick failed)
MV—Ike Daniles 13-yard run (Jacob Anderson kick)
|MV
|Li
|First downs
|12
|13
|Rushes-yards
|24-168
|34-84
|Passing yards
|199
|333
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-20-0
|16-31-1
|Punts-Avg.
|4-40.5
|6-24.1
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-55
|4-32