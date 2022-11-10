High school football: Daniels leads fourth-quarter surge as Mountain View tops Albemarle in Region 5D quarterfinal:

Moving up the kickoff of Thursday's Region 5D quarterfinal playoff game because of a forecast of heavy rain didn't prevent Ike Daniels from opening the floodgates against Albemarle.

Mountain View's dynamic senior running back sparked a personal fourth-quarter scoring deluge, registering three of his four touchdowns in the final 12 minutes as the Wildcats pulled away for a 49–24 victory over the Patriots.

The Syracuse-bound senior won a personal battle with Albemarle's Da'quanvion Hill, who scored twice and racked up 122 rushing yards. But Hill couldn't keep up with Daniels or the Wildcats (10–1), who will host the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between Briar Woods and Patrick Henry–Roanoke next Friday.

"It's kind of fun, knowing that we've got to go offense, too," said Daniels, who finished with 282 yards on a season-high 25 carries. "It's shot for shot all game, and we were able to come out with more shots than they were."

Daniels missed a couple of days of practice during the week with a flu bug. You wouldn't have been able to tell after he scored from 28, 11 and 42 yards in the fourth quarter, when he picked up 103 of his rushing yards.

"He was the difference in the game," Albemarle coach Brandon Isaiah said. "He's explosive. You can see his ability to cut on a dime. ... In the long run, we weren't able to get Ike Daniels on the ground."

Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino made a point of managing Daniels' touches throughout the regular season, spreading the ball to his other talented playmakers.

And Daniels wasn't a one-man show Thursday. Pierre Harris caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Sigler, and top receiver Jaiden Fair scored on a jet sweep. Collin Carroll made a couple of key receptions.

But in a win-or-stay-home situation, Sorrentino knows his best strategy.

"It's a long season, but now you don't hold anybody back," Sorrentino said. "There's no tomorrow, so you work your horse and let him go, and he did a great job."

Mountain View's defense also recovered after allowing the Patriots to go on an opening 13-play scoring drive capped by Hill's 21-yard touchdown run. The Patriots relied on Hill and elusive junior quarterback Amaje Parker, each of whom is capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.

But aside from Hill's 51-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats minimized the damage after the first quarter. They held Parker to 50 yards rushing (including a third-quarter touchdown) and 10-for-25 passing.

Mountain View's Etienne Somuah punctuated the victory with a 70-yard fourth-quarter interception return, his second pick-six in as many weeks.

"They're very challenging," said Wildcats junior linebacker Kris Jones, who made three pad-smacking hits. "Very mobile QB. We just tried to keep him inside, protect the edge. We just had to play more physical."

That figures to be the recipe as the Wildcats chase their first regional title. For Daniels and his fellow seniors, it's their last shot.

"It's a lot," Daniels said. "We understand that these games can be some of our last games, and we want to finish it strong, and keep pushing all the way to the state championship."

Albemarle 7 3 7 7 — 24 Mountain View 7 7 7 28 — 49

First quarter

Al—Da'quanvion Hill 21 run (Evan Friedrch kick).

MV—Pierre Harris 25 pass from Jackson Sigler (Jacob Anderson kick).

Second quarter

MV—Jaiden Fair 6 run (Anderson kick).

Al—Friedrich 21 field goal.

Third quarter

MV—Ike Daniels 20 run (Anderson kick).

Al—Hall 51 run (Friedrich kick).

Fourth quarter

MV—Daniels 28 run (Anderson kick).

Al—Amaje Parker 2 run (Friedrich kick).

MV—Daniels 11 run (Anderson kick).

MV—Daniels 42 run (Anderson kick).

MV—Etienne Samuah 70 interception return (Anderson kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Al MV First downs 20 21 Rushing (Att/Yds) 42-166 31-317 Passing yards 119 132 Comp-Att-Int 10-25-1 8-13-0 Punts-Avg. 3-20.3 2-28.0 Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-yards 8-60 10-105

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Albemarle-Da'quanvion Hill 21-122, 2 TDs; Amje Parker 13-50, 1 TD; Zahil Wolfe 4-11; Kemari Walker 3-4; Team 1-(-21). Mountain View-Ike Daniels 25-282, 4 TDs; Vincent Bond 3-20; Jaiden Fair 2-11, 1 TD; Carter Adams 1-4.

PASSING: Albemarle-Parker 10-25-1, 119 yards. Mountain View-Jackson Sigler 8-13-0, 132 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: Albemarle-Isiah Harris 4-42; Isaiah Grievous 4-34; Hill 1-30; Christian Humes 1-13. Mountain View- Collin Carroll 2-45; Pierre Harris 2-39, 1 TD; Fair 3-35; Daniels 1-0.