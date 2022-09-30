High school football: Daniels, Mountain View rain on Stafford's hopes

Moving up the kickoff for Friday's homecoming game gave Mountain View and visiting Stafford a respite from the heaviest rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

But it didn't spare the Indians from the effects of a different kind of storm: the Wildcats' potent offense.

That's spearheaded by senior running back Ike Daniels, who made area history with a 99-yard touchdown run for the second consecutive week as Mountain View improved to 6–0 with a 48–8 victory.

"We're looking to score on every drive," Daniels said. "I just saw the hole, and my linemen (provided) good blocking and I broke away for that long run and I was excited for it. It was very special."

Daniels has been delivering a lot of jaw-dropping moments lately. A week after accounting for over 400 yards, including a 99-yard touchdown dash, against Massaponax, the reigning Free Lance–Star player of the year again made the most of a limited number of touches.

Limited in practice all week with a sore hamstring, he gained 215 rushing yards on just eight carries Friday night, including TD runs of 99, 25 and 6 yards. He also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jackson Sigler.

"He's a gamer," Wildcats coach Lou Sorrentino said. "Last week, he gave away two touchdowns. He literally turned around and handed the ball to someone else. We really appreciate that unselfishness."

The rain picked up after halftime of a game that kicked off at 6 p.m. By that time, the Wildcats (2–0 Commonwealth District) led 20–0 with their full arsenal of offensive talent on display.

Besides his touchdown pass to Daniels, Sigler ran for two scores and threw for 127 yards. Jaiden Fair and Collin Carroll each had a reception of 30 yards or more. And Vincent Bond capped the scoring with a late 14-yard run.

It was too much for the Indians (3–3, 0–2), who denied the Wildcats their fourth shutout of the season when Jack Baumgartner scored on a 7-yard run with 3:26 left to play.

"The last two weeks, we went for the gauntlet," first-year Stafford coach Jeff Drugatz said. "(Colonial) Forge and (Mountain View), that's the gauntlet. ... We knew it would be a tough battle, but the kids keep fighting. In the third quarter, they were a little star-struck, but they don't ever give up."

Baumgartner was a standout for the Indians for most of the night. Besides his touchdown, he delivered first-quarter punts of 60 and 59 yards with the wind at his back and dropped another 43-yarder into the breeze that was downed on the 1.

Unfortunately for Stafford, Daniels flipped the field on the next play.

"That was my mistake," Sorrentino said of being pinned deep. "I didn't put our punt return team on because I thought they had fourth and 1. That was on me, and I kind of teased (Daniels). I said, 'I set that one up for you.' "

The challenges figure to get steeper for Daniels and the Wildcats. After taking next Friday night off, they visit Colonial Forge on Oct. 14. Stafford travels to Brooke Point next Friday.

"We've just got to focus on ourselves and keep doing what we're doing," Daniels said. "Keeping prepping like we're a championship team and just keep working day by day."

Stafford 0 0 0 8 — 8 Mountain View 7 13 14 14 — 48

First Quarter

MV—Jackson Sigler 10 run (Jacob Anderson kick).

Second Quarter

MV—Ike Daniels 22 pass from Sigler (kick failed).

MV—Daniels 99 run (Anderson kick).

Third Quarter

MV—Sigler 9 run (Anderson kick).

MV—Daniels 25 run (Anderson kick.

Fourth Quarter

MV—Daniels 6 run (Connor Bugni kick).

S—Jack Baumgartner 7 run (Baumgartner run).

MV—Vincent Bond 14 run (Bugni kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

St MV First downs 9 17 Rushing (Att/Yds) 38-103 27-332 Passing yards 56 127 Comp-Att-Int 7-15-0 11-17-0 Punts-Avg. 7-41.8 3-37.7 Fumbles-lost 3-3 3-1 Penalties-yards 4-39 5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Stafford—Michael Creamer 14–61; Jack Baumgartner 10–42, 1 TD; Tre Wheaton 6–15; Aidan McConnell 5–(–7); Gavin Wright 3–(–8). Mountain View—Ike Daniels 8–215, 3 TDs; Jaiden Fair 2–49; Vincent Bond 4–38, 1 TD; Jackson Sigler 7–16, 2 TDs; Jonathan Baba 1–14; Carter Adams 2–4; Kris Jones 1–0; Team 2–(–4).

PASSING: Stafford—McConnell 5–9–0, 56 yards; Wright 2–5–0, 1 yard; Baumgartner 0–1–0. Mountain View—Sigler 11–17–0, 127 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: Stafford—Baumgartner 3–24; Johnny Hinz Jr. 2–24; TaySean Jones 1–9; Creamer 1–0. Mountain View—Fair 5–41; Daniels 3–31, 1 TD; Collin Carroll 1–30; Pierre Harris Jr. 1–14; Daniel Crosby 1–11.