High school football: District play opens with storylines aplenty

The contest between the Bears (3-1) and Wolverines (2-1) highlights the start of district play in the area, but there are several other matchups, as well.

Mountain View (4-0) hosts Massaponax, which hasn’t completed a game yet.

Three of the Panthers’ contests haven’t been played because of COVID-19 issues with them or their opponent. Last week’s contest at Woodbridge was suspended with the Panthers trailing 21-14 in the third quarter after Vikings assistant coach Fred Moore collapsed and later died.

Massaponax head coach Eric Ludden said the contest will be completed later this season, but an official date hasn’t been set. The Panthers have grieved with Woodbridge; the school and football team both sent flowers to the Vikings.

Ludden said this season has been a “strange experience,” but his players have battled through the adversity.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Ludden said. “It’s a challenge that none of us have ever dealt with … They’ve shown a lot of resilience and motivation.”’

The Wildcats won’t have much game film of Massaponax. But in coaching circles, there’s only an even exchange of film. So Mountain View only sent Massaponax tape of one scrimmage and one regular season game.