High school football: District play opens with storylines aplenty

There is no shortage of motivation for high school football teams in the Fredericksburg area once district play begins.
But Riverbend may have an added incentive when it visits North Stafford Friday night in both teams’ Commonwealth District opener. Less than six months ago, the Wolverines spoiled the Bears’ season with a 14-7 victory that prevented Riverbend from advancing to the Region 6B playoffs.
North Stafford head coach Neil Sullivan said he knows the Bears will play with an extra edge after that result.
“Absolutely, we’ve addressed that,” Sullivan said. “District play is always a grudge match. There’s always some axe to grind with the other team. It should be a good, fun, competitive game.”
Sullivan said a matchup to watch is Riverbend senior linebacker Aiden Fisher and North Stafford senior running back Tevin White.
Fisher has orally committed to James Madison University, while White has pledged to Arizona State. White and Fisher are expected to clash several times. White is also a capable receiver out of the backfield.
“That’ll definitely be an interesting matchup,” Sullivan said. “Both are big, strong guys. There should be some good collisions and some physical play. Aiden is a really, really tough kid.”
The contest between the Bears (3-1) and Wolverines (2-1) highlights the start of district play in the area, but there are several other matchups, as well.
Mountain View (4-0) hosts Massaponax, which hasn’t completed a game yet.
Three of the Panthers’ contests haven’t been played because of COVID-19 issues with them or their opponent. Last week’s contest at Woodbridge was suspended with the Panthers trailing 21-14 in the third quarter after Vikings assistant coach Fred Moore collapsed and later died.
Massaponax head coach Eric Ludden said the contest will be completed later this season, but an official date hasn’t been set. The Panthers have grieved with Woodbridge; the school and football team both sent flowers to the Vikings.
Ludden said this season has been a “strange experience,” but his players have battled through the adversity.
“I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Ludden said. “It’s a challenge that none of us have ever dealt with … They’ve shown a lot of resilience and motivation.”’
The Wildcats won’t have much game film of Massaponax. But in coaching circles, there’s only an even exchange of film. So Mountain View only sent Massaponax tape of one scrimmage and one regular season game.
Also in the Commonwealth tonight, Colonial Forge (1-2) hosts Stafford (0-3).
Battlefield District action begins tonight, as well.
King George (2-0) will visit James Monroe (1-2). Culpeper (2-2) started the season against county and Battlefield rival Eastern View. The Blue Devils have a home contest against Caroline (0-3) Friday.
Spotsylvania (2-1) will host Courtland (0-3). Cougars head coach J.C. Hall said the beginning of district action gives his team a clean slate. He said in years past, the Cougars have started slowly but rebounded with a strong showing in the district.
“We’ve been down this road before, so certainly there’s no panic,” Hall said. “We play a tough front-end schedule for a reason … What we’ve got to do is focus on us more than anything.”
Hall said in watching film of the Knights, their big-play ability is a concern. In previous years, he said, the Knights were heavily reliant on the running game, but quarterback Monte McMorris III and the versatile Joseph Gonzalez bring a new element to the single-wing offense.
“They give you problems with the run game systematically with what they do,” Hall said. “And now they can throw out of it. We definitely have to bring our ‘A’ game and be ready for sure.”
