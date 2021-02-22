High school football: Eager to finally play, Massaponax routs Stafford in opener

Days before the Massaponax High School football team took the field for its opener in a pandemic shortened six-game regular season, head coach Eric Ludden discussed the hardships his squad and others have faced in the past year.

“We talked about the disappointment of no spring ball,” Ludden said. “Then we couldn’t work out in the summer. And then the fall season was canceled. It was one thing after another.”

Ludden said his coaching staff may have lost motivation and perhaps perspective, more so than his players.

The Panthers stayed focused on the season which finally kicked off Monday night with a Commonwealth District matchup at Stafford. Massaponax’s starters were crisp as the Panthers scored on their first five possessions en route to a dominant 62–27 victory over the Indians.

“They’re just very resilient,” Ludden said of his players. “These guys have been coming in doing doubles, going 6 in the morning because of the weather and everything. It just seems like nothing bothers them. I’m just really, really proud of them and the way they’ve worked.”

The Panthers (1–0, 1–0 Commonwealth) put that work ethic on display Monday night.