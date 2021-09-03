High school football: Eagles' offense grounded in loss to Unity Reed

Colonial Forge entered the season where it has been often before, at the top of the rankings of area football teams.

It won’t be there next week.

The Eagles began their season with a lackluster loss, producing almost no offense while falling 22-7 to Unity Reed of Manassas.

“We were sloppy. We didn’t play well,” coach John Brown said. “We were outplayed. We were out-physicaled. It’s just not what we do. It’s not how we operate, and we’ve got to fix it.”

The game didn’t start badly for Colonial Forge. The Lions were driving, but the Eagles’ defense forced a fumble, and Hiro Carr picked it up and took it 80 yards for the first score.

That turned out to be more yards and more points than the offense would produce the rest of the game.

The Eagles' defense held up on the next drive and forced a punt, but a fumble of their own gave Unity Reed the ball back, and the Lions quickly scored on a 23-yard strike from quarterback Blake Moore to receiver Amare Campbell.

Another fumble gave the Lions another chance soon after, but the Eagles managed a goal line stand, raising hopes of a comeback.