High school football: Eagles' offense grounded in loss to Unity Reed

Colonial Forge entered the season where it has been often before, at the top of the rankings of area football teams.
It won’t be there next week.
The Eagles began their season with a lackluster loss, producing almost no offense while falling 22-7 to Unity Reed of Manassas.
“We were sloppy. We didn’t play well,” coach John Brown said. “We were outplayed. We were out-physicaled. It’s just not what we do. It’s not how we operate, and we’ve got to fix it.”
The game didn’t start badly for Colonial Forge. The Lions were driving, but the Eagles’ defense forced a fumble, and Hiro Carr picked it up and took it 80 yards for the first score.
That turned out to be more yards and more points than the offense would produce the rest of the game.
The Eagles' defense held up on the next drive and forced a punt, but a fumble of their own gave Unity Reed the ball back, and the Lions quickly scored on a 23-yard strike from quarterback Blake Moore to receiver Amare Campbell.
Another fumble gave the Lions another chance soon after, but the Eagles managed a goal line stand, raising hopes of a comeback.
It was not to be. The offense simply could not move the ball, except to turn it over, which it did two more times.
Forge’s defense stifled the Lions’ running game, but Moore passed for nearly 200 yards, and Unity Reed went into halftime with 20-7 lead.
The Lions’ Campbell, Deshaun Gibson and Sean Scott all had more than 75 yards receiving, with Campbell and running back Mekhi Blakeney each scoring another touchdown.
Both offenses completely disappeared in the second half, with the teams punting back and forth until a muffed snap on a Colonial Forge kick left the Lions deep in Eagles territory.
The defense managed to hold, and Forge took over at their own 4-yard line, but the offense went the wrong direction on the next play for a safety, bringing the final score to 22-7.
Though it was obviously a poor team performance, Carr, of the team’s lone highlight, expressed hope for the rest of the season.
“We didn’t execute how we’d like to, but we definitely have the talent,” he said. “We’ve just got to execute. That’s the big thing. I don’t think anybody on this team likes to lose. We’re all winners, we like to win, so we’re just going to have to get back to work.”
The team will try to get back on track next Friday, when they host West Potomac at 7 p.m.