High school football: Eastern View wins another nail-biter over Courtland

For most of the past seven regular seasons, as Eastern View dominated the Battlefield District in football, Greg Hatfield’s main concern was keeping his Cyclones team sharp for the tougher tests that awaited in the Region 4B playoffs.

That’s not an issue this season.

As usual, the Cyclones are 3–0, but there has been no resting of starters in the second half, as in previous years’ comfortable wins. All of the Cyclones’ victories have come by single digits, including Saturday’s 21–14 triumph at Courtland that wasn’t assured until Eastern View stopped the Cougars on four downs from their 9-yard line in the final two minutes.

“It’s fun,” junior two-way standout Raq Lawson said of winning nail-biters for a change. “I like beating people by 70 points, but it’s fun, as long as we get the W. That’s all I care about.”

Lawson carried much of the offensive load for the Cyclones, grinding out 105 hard-earned rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries and manning a linebacker spot on a defense that shut out the Cougars (2–1) in the second half. Two of the Cougars’ three first downs after the break came on penalties.