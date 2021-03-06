High school football: Eastern View wins another nail-biter over Courtland

For most of the past seven regular seasons, as Eastern View dominated the Battlefield District in football, Greg Hatfield’s main concern was keeping his Cyclones team sharp for the tougher tests that awaited in the Region 4B playoffs.
That’s not an issue this season.
As usual, the Cyclones are 3–0, but there has been no resting of starters in the second half, as in previous years’ comfortable wins. All of the Cyclones’ victories have come by single digits, including Saturday’s 21–14 triumph at Courtland that wasn’t assured until Eastern View stopped the Cougars on four downs from their 9-yard line in the final two minutes.
“It’s fun,” junior two-way standout Raq Lawson said of winning nail-biters for a change. “I like beating people by 70 points, but it’s fun, as long as we get the W. That’s all I care about.”
Lawson carried much of the offensive load for the Cyclones, grinding out 105 hard-earned rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries and manning a linebacker spot on a defense that shut out the Cougars (2–1) in the second half. Two of the Cougars’ three first downs after the break came on penalties.
“We just didn’t play with enough oomph,” said Courtland coach J.C. Hall, whose team has already surpassed its win total from last year’s 1–9 season. and dressed only 22 players. “We weren’t as physical as I thought we’d be, and I give Eastern View all the credit in the world. They owned us up front in the second half.”
Courtland’s defense matched the Cyclones in the first 24 minutes, stiffening after a pair of lost fumbles on handoffs by the Cougars’ wing–T offense. The Cyclones couldn’t parlay either turnover into points, and after Lawson lost a fumble early in the second quarter, Courtland’s Maurice Howard sprinted 57 yards for a touchdown and a 14–7 lead.
Lawson and Courtland’s E.J. Rogers had earlier scored rushing TDs for their respective teams.
The Cougars’ third lost fumble finally proved costly, as Eastern View junior quarterback Cade Huesby hit Daniel Taylor on a 7-yard, game-tying scoring pass 2:36 before halftime.
“We played really sloppy in the first half,” Hall said. “It was the first time we’ve played sloppy all year long, surprisingly with the limited practices.”
Eastern View took the lead for good on Mikey Keen’s 5-yard touchdown run with 1:20 left in the third quarter, capping a nine-play, 47-yard drive highlighted by a 12-yard pass from Huesby to Josh Logan on fourth and 10.
But the Cougars hung around, and got one final chance with less than two minutes to play. After Eastern View punter Jalen Woodward fielded a bouncing snap, he threw the ball out of bounds and was called for an illegal pass, giving Courtland the ball at the Eastern View 9.
Two runs failed to gain a yard, and junior quarterback Liam Wojciechowski misfired on two passes, making him 0 for 6 on the day.
“We just locked in right there,” Lawson said. “We were more aggressive than them, and we hit them in the mouth. That’s what we did the whole game.”
Said Courtland’s Hall: “It comes down to gut-check time. If you’d told me we’ve have a chance to win the football game today with first and goal at the 9 ... there isn’t a high school team in the country that wouldn’t respond to that.”
Courtland visits Chancellor on Friday night, while Eastern View plays host to King George, its next challenger for district supremacy.
“I think we’re getting better every week,” said Hatfield, whose Cyclones committed 12 penalties. “We had some self-inflicted wounds today, but we showed a lot of fight. We’re learning how to win as a team.”
