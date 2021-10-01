High school football: Eastman's field goal at game's end lifts Riverbend over Brooke Point

Terrell has scored on three kickoff returns and one punt return this season.

"Terrell's been special all year," Brooke Point head coach Dwight Hazelwood said. "You can check his tape. I don't know why teams keep kicking to him."

It wasn't all rosy for the Black–Hawks on special teams, as a punting miscue set up the Bears' next score. Aaron Alexander bobbled a punt and fell on it for an 8-yard loss at the Bears' 13-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Three plays later, Fisher took the direct snap and scored from a yard out. The extra point attempt was blocked and the Bears led 20–12.

Brooke Point went on to tie the game after senior quarterback Noah Sanders sprinted for a 54-yard touchdown with 2:08 remaining. The Black–Hawks fell on Sanders' fumble in the end zone for a 2-point conversion to knot the contest at 20.

The crowd disputed the forward fumble for a score, but Yates said he was satisfied with the officials' explanation.

"The official rule was that he didn't fumble on purpose, so it went forward and it was a live ball," Yates said.

A big coaching decision helped determine the outcome in the final moments.