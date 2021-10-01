High school football: Eastman's field goal at game's end lifts Riverbend over Brooke Point

When Riverbend football coach Nathan Yates stresses the importance of special teams in practice next week, his players should be more attentive than ever.
A host of major plays in the third phase of the game propelled Riverbend to a thrilling 23–20 Commonwealth District victory over visiting Brooke Point Friday night.
Riverbend senior kicker Logan Eastman's 30-yard field goal sailed through the uprights as time expired, setting off a frenzied celebration on the field for the Bears (5–1, 2–0 Commonwealth) and in their locker room.
"I didn't really see it go through the uprights because I was tackled," Eastman said. "But it felt pretty good. I heard the crowd. It was great."
Eastman got a second chance at glory after the Black-Hawks (2–2, 0–1) were called for roughing the kicker on an initial 45-yard attempt. Eastman said he was "knocked over" on the play and that the call was correct.
It was one of a host of key moments on special teams throughout the night.
Riverbend senior all-around standout Aiden Fisher started the game with a 96-yard kickoff return for a score and a 7–0 lead.
After the Bears went ahead 14–0 on a 1-yard pass from Tanner Triplett to Mathias Barnwell in the second quarter, the Black–Hawks scored the next 12 points on a 95-yard kickoff return from Dante Terrell and a 67-yard punt return from the junior speedster.
Terrell has scored on three kickoff returns and one punt return this season.
"Terrell's been special all year," Brooke Point head coach Dwight Hazelwood said. "You can check his tape. I don't know why teams keep kicking to him."
It wasn't all rosy for the Black–Hawks on special teams, as a punting miscue set up the Bears' next score. Aaron Alexander bobbled a punt and fell on it for an 8-yard loss at the Bears' 13-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Three plays later, Fisher took the direct snap and scored from a yard out. The extra point attempt was blocked and the Bears led 20–12.
Brooke Point went on to tie the game after senior quarterback Noah Sanders sprinted for a 54-yard touchdown with 2:08 remaining. The Black–Hawks fell on Sanders' fumble in the end zone for a 2-point conversion to knot the contest at 20.
The crowd disputed the forward fumble for a score, but Yates said he was satisfied with the officials' explanation.
"The official rule was that he didn't fumble on purpose, so it went forward and it was a live ball," Yates said.
A big coaching decision helped determine the outcome in the final moments.
With the contest tied and the Black–Hawks facing fourth and 10 from their own 25, Hazelwood elected to go for it. Sanders' pass was intercepted by Riverbend's Jordan Klingensmith at the Brooke Point 28 with five seconds remaining, setting the stage for Eastman's game-winning kick.
Hazelwood said the Black–Hawks were just trying to make something happen and Klingensmith made a great play.
It was the second thrilling victory in a row for the Bears, who defeated North Stafford 28–27 last week.
"The resilience of this team is unbelievable," said Riverbend tight end/linebacker MarcAnthony Parker, who finished with three catches for 85 yards. "We don't give up under any circumstances ... That's what's going to make this team go far—we don't panic in big-time situations."
The Bears' mettle will be tested next Friday when they visit Spotsylvania County rival Massaponax. Brooke Point will attempt to bounce back at Stafford the same night.
Despite the defeat, Hazelwood was encouraged by his team's resolve.
"Our kids played with maximum effort and they played the game of football and had fun," Hazelwood said. "When they do that, we create a winning formula."
|Brooke Point
|0
|6
|0
|14
|—
|20
|Riverbend
|7
|7
|0
|9
|—
|23
First Quarter
Rb—Aiden Fisher 96 kickoff return (Logan Eastman kick).
Second Quarter
Rb—Mathias Barnwell 1 pass from Tanner Triplett (Eastman kick).
BP—Dante Terrell 95 kickoff return (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
BP—Terrell 67 punt return (2pt run failed).
Rb—Fisher 1 run (kick failed).
BP—Noah Sanders 54 run (fumble recovered in endzone by BP).
Rb—Eastman 30 field goal.
|BP
|Rb
|First downs
|7
|14
|Rushes-yards
|23-69
|36-86
|Passing yards
|82
|194
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-25-3
|16-23-0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-35.0
|4-30.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|3-1
|Penalties-yards
|7-64
|11-87
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Brooke Point—Noah Sanders 7-61, TD; Daniel Coles 14-15; Christian Taylor 1-1; Aaron Alexander 1-(-8). Riverbend—Aiden Fisher 20-60, TD; Latavien Dyles 7-20; MarcAnthony Parker 1-9; Devin Washington 2-7; JoJo Thomas 3-5; Tanner Triplett 3-(-15).
PASSING: Brooke Point—Sanders 9-25-3, 82. Riverbend—Triplett 16-23-0, 194, TD.
RECEIVING: Brooke Point—Donovan Grayson 3-45; Daveon Estes 2-17; Taylor 3-14; Coles 1-6. Riverbend—MarcAnthony Parker 3-85; EJ Wilborne 6-51; Devin Washington 4-40; Mathias Barnwell 3-18, TD.
