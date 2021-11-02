High school football: Edwards, Chancellor top Courtland to improve playoff chances

For a makeup game, the feeling in the air was electric Tuesday night when Courtland visited Chancellor.
In a game with major playoff implications, Brycen Edwards ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 41-25 Battlefield District victory.
Chancellor (5-2, 5-1 Battlefield) entered the night seeded sixth in the region, pending the resolution of its canceled Aug. 27 game against Massaponax. It is currently being consider a no-contest, although the Panthers have asked for a forfeit victory. The matter is scheduled to be settled by the Virginia High School League on Wednesday.
Courtland (4-5, 4-2) got the scoring started on their first drive when Amir Mateo took a handoff from junior quarterback Liam Wojciechowski and scored from 46 yards out.
That lead vanished thanks to two quick Edwards rushing touchdowns to give Chancellor a 12-7 lead following the first quarter.
Trailing 20-7 at halftime, Courtland's Adam Meek intercepted Chancellor freshman quarterback Aidan Buhman on the first play of the second half and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.
That didn't slow Buhman. On the Chargers' next drive, with the help of Edwards, he led the team on a scoring drive to go up 27-13, a lead the Chargers never lost. Buhman hit Michael Matthews-Canty with two touchdown passes on the night.
“I told them they had to play physical and they did," said Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz, whose team visits James Monroe Friday in its regular-season finale. "Execution wasn't bad.”
Discussing Buhman, Drugatz said: "He's a freshman. He made some great throws; he is going to make some bad throws.”
E.J. Rogers ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns for Courtland, and Mateo finished with 115 yards. But the loss means the Cougars must knock off unbeaten King George Friday to have any chance of making the eight-team regional playoff field.
“We made too many mistakes in a rival game, in a game where both of us are fighting for the playoffs," Courtland coach J.C. Hall said. "My hat goes off to them they made enough plays tonight. Can't make mistakes and expect to stay hot and win a football game.”
|Courtland
|7
|0
|12
|6
|—
|25
|Chancellor
|12
|8
|7
|14
|—
|41
First Quarter
Ct—Amir Mateo 46 run (Hays kick).
Ch--Brycen Edwards 2 run (kick failed).
Ch--Edwards 2 run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Ch—Michael Matthews-Canty 10 pass from Aaron Buhman (2-point good).
Third Quarter
Ct—Adam Meek 22 interception return (run failed).
Ch--A.J. Lewis 21 run (Buhman kick).
Ct--EJ Rogers 2 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
Ch—Matthews-Canty 9 pass from Buhman (Buhman kick).
Ct--Rogers 1 run (run failed).
Ch-Edwards 67 run (Buhman kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
|Ct
|Ch
|First downs
|11
|8
|Rushes-yards
|46-193
|35-204
|Passing yards
|75
|88
|Comp-Att-Int.
|9-21-1
|8-9-1
|Punts-Avg.
|2-34.5
|2-33.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|4-25
|5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Courtland—E.J. Rogers 24-100, 2 TDs; Amir Mateo 11-115, 1 TD; Liam Wojciechowski 2-4; Kamari Jackson 7-35; Team 2-(minus-61). Chancellor—Brycen Edwards 25-165, 3 TDs; Aidan Buhman 5-9; A.J. Lewis 1-21-1; Tysean Wilson 4-9.
PASSING: Courtland—Wojciechowski 9-21-1, 75 yards. Chancellor—Buhman 7-8-1, 88 yards 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: Courtland—Rogers 1-(minus-7); Will Tilden 1-24; Mateo 1-7; Kwame Whitaker Jr. 3-35; Dom Morello 1-10; Jackson 2-2; Cole Bruce 1-4. Chancellor—Michael Matthews Canty 5-49, 2 TDs; Quan Johnson 2-39.