High school football: Edwards, Chancellor top Courtland to improve playoff chances

For a makeup game, the feeling in the air was electric Tuesday night when Courtland visited Chancellor.

In a game with major playoff implications, Brycen Edwards ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 41-25 Battlefield District victory.

Chancellor (5-2, 5-1 Battlefield) entered the night seeded sixth in the region, pending the resolution of its canceled Aug. 27 game against Massaponax. It is currently being consider a no-contest, although the Panthers have asked for a forfeit victory. The matter is scheduled to be settled by the Virginia High School League on Wednesday.

Courtland (4-5, 4-2) got the scoring started on their first drive when Amir Mateo took a handoff from junior quarterback Liam Wojciechowski and scored from 46 yards out.

That lead vanished thanks to two quick Edwards rushing touchdowns to give Chancellor a 12-7 lead following the first quarter.

Trailing 20-7 at halftime, Courtland's Adam Meek intercepted Chancellor freshman quarterback Aidan Buhman on the first play of the second half and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.