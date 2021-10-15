High school football: Emphasizing its ground game, King George runs over Chancellor

"With all the talent we have at receiver and quarterback, and the O-line blocking for us, there's nothing we can't do," Aley said. "I always come into the game with the mindset that nobody's better than me. I just do what I do."

What he did was grind out tough yardage against a defense that had to honor the threat of the pass. Only three of his carries resulted in gains longer than 10 yards, but he scored from 6 yards out in the third quarter and, most impressively, single-handedly moved the pile on a 1-yard fourth-quarter scoring run.

When the Foxes show that kind of balance, "it changes everything," Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz said. "It's tough. We knew they were a well-balanced team with a lot of playmakers. ... What's their weakness? I can't tell you."

It's not a defense that held Chancellor (2–2, 2–1) to just 68 total yards and four first downs. The Chargers lost a fumble on their first possession and saw starting quarterback Javontae Mickens leave the game after a hard second-quarter hit.

Freshman Aidan Buhmann replaced Mickens and completed 7 of 11 passes for 39 yards in his first varsity appearance. Senior Brycen Edwards was the Chargers' only constant on offense, gaining 65 yards on 12 carries.