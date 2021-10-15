High school football: Emphasizing its ground game, King George runs over Chancellor

Midway through the third quarter of Friday night's 37–0 romp over Chancellor, senior tight end Kyle Reviello turned to the King George bench with a question.
"Why are we running the ball?" Reviello asked with a smile. "We're supposed to be a passing team."
Turns out, the Foxes are pretty good at both.
Two weeks after quarterback Zach Ferguson threw an area-record seven touchdown passes against Culpeper, King George showed more balance in improving to 5–0 overall and 3–0 in the Battlefield District.
Senior Gabe Aley bore the bulk of the load, carrying 20 times for 144 yards and two second-half touchdowns in winning what coach Vern Lunsford called "the biggest game of our season."
"They were definitely playing us for the pass," senior left tackle Dashawn Clark said. "Our running game hasn't been there all year, but we want to run the ball. We don't want to pass."
Ferguson and his talented group of receivers might beg to differ. And they did their share Friday night. Ferguson threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns (one each to sophomore standouts Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins). He also hit White on a 71-yard catch-and-run that set up Max Lipinski's 36-yard field goal.
But the Foxes proved they can be balanced when they need to be—a good sign for their hopes in next month's Region 4B playoffs.
"With all the talent we have at receiver and quarterback, and the O-line blocking for us, there's nothing we can't do," Aley said. "I always come into the game with the mindset that nobody's better than me. I just do what I do."
What he did was grind out tough yardage against a defense that had to honor the threat of the pass. Only three of his carries resulted in gains longer than 10 yards, but he scored from 6 yards out in the third quarter and, most impressively, single-handedly moved the pile on a 1-yard fourth-quarter scoring run.
When the Foxes show that kind of balance, "it changes everything," Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz said. "It's tough. We knew they were a well-balanced team with a lot of playmakers. ... What's their weakness? I can't tell you."
It's not a defense that held Chancellor (2–2, 2–1) to just 68 total yards and four first downs. The Chargers lost a fumble on their first possession and saw starting quarterback Javontae Mickens leave the game after a hard second-quarter hit.
Freshman Aidan Buhmann replaced Mickens and completed 7 of 11 passes for 39 yards in his first varsity appearance. Senior Brycen Edwards was the Chargers' only constant on offense, gaining 65 yards on 12 carries.
Both teams saw games called off last week. Next Friday, the Foxes visit Eastern View, while Chancellor hosts Caroline.
|Chancellor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|King George
|9
|14
|7
|7
|—
|37
First Quarter
KG—Mekhai White 28 pass from Zach Ferguson (kick blocked).
KG—Max Lipinksi 36 field goal.
Second Quarter
KG—Chanze Wiggins 16 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).
KG—Ferguson 1 run (Lipinski kick).
Third Quarter
KG—Gabe Aley 6 run (Lipinski kick).
Fourth Quarter
KG—Aley 1 run (Lipinski kick).
|Ch
|KG
|First downs
|4
|22
|Rushes-yards
|18-6
|38-173
|Passing yards
|62
|179
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-15-0
|10-17-1
|Punts-avg.
|4-34.0
|1-47.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|11-68
|8-88
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chancellor—Brycen Edwards 12–65; Javontae Mickens 4–(minus 21); Aidan Buhmann (2–minus 38). King George—Gabe Aley 20–144, 2 TDs; Mauricio Blanco 2–24; Zach Ferguson 11–16, 1 TD; Roget Walker 1–2; Ethan Chase 1–0; Jamari Cox 1–(minus 1); Team 2–(minus 12).
PASSING: Chancellor—Buhmann 7–11–0, 39 yards; Mickens 2–4–0, 23 yards. King George—Ferguson 10–17–1, 179 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: Chancellor—JaQuan Johnson 3–40; Kenneth Parker 1–21; Jeremyah Carter 1–4; Freddie Shaw 1–3; Michael Matthews-Canty 3–(minus 6). King George—Mekhai White 3–110, 1 TD; Chanz Wiggins 5–50, 1 TD; Aley 2–19.
