High school football: Ferguson sets school TD record as King George wallops Culpeper

"It's always been clicking with our receivers. Tonight, everything was open that we were running."

It certainly helps that Ferguson has an array of talented targets, including three potential future Division I college players, all of whom enjoyed a significant size advantage over Culpeper's defensive backs. And he spread the wealth, connecting with White for three scores, fellow sophomore Chanz Wiggins for two and Kyle Reviello and Mauricio Blanco one each.

"He was behind Charles, who was a great quarterback, and he's following in his footsteps," White said of Ferguson. "It's great. He makes the receivers' job easier."

Ferguson finished the night 15 for 24 for 268 yards in three quarters of work for the Foxes (4–0, 2–0), who also got 101 rushing yards and a touchdown from senior Gabe Aley and never had to punt.

"When they get rolling, they're a very dynamic offense," Culpeper coach James Ford said. "... We just ran into a buzzsaw tonight."

Not to be outdone by their offensive teammates, King George's defenders also rose to the occasion. They stuffed Culpeper junior Malachi Terrell, the area's leading rusher, for losses on each of the Blue Devils' first two offensive plays.