High school football: Foster helps Riverbend edge Mountain View in opener

Before Marquees Foster went to bed on Sunday night, he checked the weather forecast. The Riverbend senior hesitated when he saw that there was a possibility of snow, then decided to watch some more game film regardless.

“I didn’t know if we were going to play, but I was still going to be locked in and be on my stuff,” he said.

Smart decision. The icy weather held off, and Foster put the Mountain View defense on skates for a pair of touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving) in the Bears’ 18–13 season opening victory on Monday night in Stafford.

Second-year Riverbend head coach Nathan Yates found little to fault in the play of his eager defensive unit, which held the Wildcats to a paltry 54 passing yards and recorded an interception.

“It’s been a long time since they had the opportunity to tackle, to hit someone in a different jersey, and they were excited to do so,” Yates said.

The Bears (1–0) struck when quarterback Aiden Fisher escaped the pocket right and hit Foster on the move with 5:04 left in the second quarter. The 13-yard touchdown was the only score by either team during the first half.