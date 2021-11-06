High school football: Fredericksburg-area teams lock up postseason spots

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The high school football postseason picture came into clearer focus Friday night as area teams concluded the regular season.
Chancellor, Colonial Forge, Culpeper, James Monroe, King George, Louisa, Massaponax, Mountain View, James Monroe, Orange and Riverbend all locked up spots in the VHSL region quarterfinals that begin on Friday.
The official announcement of matchups, sites and times will be made Sunday, but a projected list of local pairings is as follows:
- King George (9–0, 7–0 Battlefield), the lone team in the Fredericksburg area with an perfect record, is the Region 4B second seed will host seventh-seeded Chancellor (5–5, 4–3).
- Woodbridge’s win over Gar-Field on Saturday makes Massaponax (7–1, 5–1 Commonwealth) Region 5D’s second seed. The Panthers will host Patrick Henry (Roanoke).
- Mountain View (9–1, 9–1 Commonwealth) drops to the Region 5D third seed and will host Albemarle.
- Riverbend’s win Friday over Mountain View moved the Bears (8–2, 5–1 Commonwealth) into the Region 5D fourth seed. The Bears will host Woodgrove.
- Colonial Forge (4–6, 3–3) appears to own the tiebreaker over Potomac for the No. 8 seed in Region 6B because of their earlier win over Brooke Point, which beat Potomac. The Eagles will play at unbeaten, top-seeded Battlefield.
- A late string of wins helped James Monroe (5–5, 4–3 Battlefield) claim the third seed in Region 3B, allowing the Yellow Jackets to host Skyline.
- Culpeper (4–6, 2–5 Battlefield), which finished its regular season a week ago, is seeded fifth in Region 3B and will visit Goochland.
- Louisa (8–2, 6–1 Jefferson) earned a share of its fifth straight Jefferson District title with a 31–10 win over Goochland. The Lions are seeded fifth in Region 4D and will visit E.C. Glass in the first round.
- Orange (6–4, 4–3 Jefferson) is seeded seventh in Region 4B and after a dramatic 43–41 double-overtime loss to Western Albemarle Friday. The Hornets will visit G.W.–Danville.
- Washington & Lee (5–3, 4–0) defeated Colonial Beach (5–4, 3–1) 18–8 on Saturday to claim the Northern Neck District title. Regardless of the outcome, both teams will make the Region 1A playoffs, with the Eagles hosting a first-round game.