High school football: Fredericksburg Christian routs visiting ACTS in season opener

From the sprawling crowd to the 24 green-clad, shoulder-pad wearing teenagers arrayed in front of it, Saturday afternoon at Fredericksburg Christian School seemed almost … normal?

“The only thing that felt different was me picking up my mask and putting it down,” Eagles coach Billy Thomas said.

Entering Saturday’s game, Thomas questioned how his young FCS roster would perform against an Advancing Christ Through Sports team with three contests already under its belt. He didn’t have to wait long for his answer.

Sophomore Noah Martin blocked a punt on ACTS’ opening drive, and senior Isaac Delage scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 15 yards for the game’s opening touchdown. Martin also forced a fumble and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as FCS opened its season with a dominating 55–23 victory.

“We got it started off in the best way possible,” Thomas said.

ACTS tied the game at 7 when running Vlad Perdue broke through the line on a fourth-down carry and scampered 42 yards to make it with 6:01 left in the first quarter. Then the Eagles took control, reeling off 35 unanswered points.