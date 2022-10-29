High school football: Fredericksburg Christian runs out of ammo in aerial warfare contest

Fortunately for Fredericksburg Christian School’s football team, Saturday’s showdown with Nansemond–Suffolk Academy brought a playoff atmosphere without the playoff consequences.

The Eagles’ 49–43 shootout loss to the visiting Saints had the feel of a postseason contest, with both teams scoring almost at will and the outcome not decided until Drake Morris’ fourth-down pass fell incomplete with 1:16 remaining.

But even after two straight losses by a combined nine points, FCS (7–2) still has a legitimate shot at making the four-team Virginia Independent Schools Association Division II playoffs if it can beat Blue Ridge School in its regular-season finale next Saturday.

“I told the guys all week that it was going to be playoff football, that it could come down to one play,” first-year Eagles head coach Dave DeArmas said. “I was very proud of the effort we gave today, but we got humbled a little bit.

“We made the road a little tougher for ourselves today. We’ve got to win next week. That’s the way I’m looking at it.”

The Eagles entered Saturday’s game fourth in the VISAA power rankings, one spot behind Nansemond–Suffolk (6–3). Blue Ridge is fifth. A committee of coaches will announce semifinal playoff pairings after next weekend’s games.

A win Saturday could have cemented a postseason berth for the Eagles, and they did what they do best: throw the ball all around the field. Junior quarterback Drake Morris threw for 347 yards and five touchdowns — three to Noah Martin and two to Bishop Heard–Samuels.

But the Saints were just a bit better at it. Their senior quarterback, Gabe Wansart, amassed 446 yards and six touchdowns passing and also ran for a score. His 15-yard scoring pass to Caden Bradford with 2:22 left gave the Saints the lead for good in a game where the lead changed hand four times in the second half.

“We came into this game thinking it was a playoff game,” said Martin, who caught 12 passes for 229 yards and the three scores. “My teammates and I fought the whole way, even when things weren’t going well. But we’re going to have to win next week to get in.”

If they do qualify, they could see the Saints again in the postseason. That’s a possibility Saints coach Mike Biehl wasn’t ready to think about just yet.

“We’ve got athletes, and they’ve got athletes,” he said of the Eagles. “They’re not going anywhere lightly.”

Nansemond-Suffolk 7 21 7 14 — 49

Fred. Christian 14 10 13 6 — 43

First Quarter

FCS—Tim Esunge 74 interception return (William Johnson kick).

NSA—Jackson Runyon 39 pass from Gabe Wansart (Henry Ross kick).

FCS—Bishop Heard-Samuels 51 pass from Drake Morris (Johnson kick).

Second Quarter

NSA-—Isaiah Fuhrmann 46 pass from Wansart (Ross kick).

FCS—Johnson 34 field goal.

NSA—Wansart 1 run (Ross kick).

NSA—Parker Greene 80 pass from Wansart (Ross kick).

FCS—Noah Martin 25 pass from Morris (Johnson kick).

Third Quarter

NSA—Trae Williams III 12 pass from Wansart (Ross kick).

FCS—Martin 53 pass from Morris (Johnson kick).

FCS—Martin 6 pass from Morris (pass failed).

Fourth Quarter

NSA—Williams 11 pass from Wansart (Ross kick).

FCS—Heard-Samuels 20 pass from Morris (pass failed).

NSA—Caden Bradford 15 pass from Wansart (Ross kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

NSA FCS

First downs 28 19

Rushes-yards 32-152 16-49

Passing yards 446 347

Passes 21-41-2 20-36-1

Punts 4-25.3 2-40.5

Fumbles/lost 0-0 3-2

Penalties 10-102 9-39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Nansemond-Suffolk-Trae Williams 9-69; Gabe Wansart 11-68, 1 TD; Caden Bradford 8-13; Nathan Martin 4-2. Fredericksburg Christian-Christian Ray 4-44; Gabe Carvajal 6-39; Drake Morris 6-(-34).

PASSING: Nansemond-Suffolk-Wansart 21-42-2, 446 yards, 6 TDs. Fredericksburg Christian-Morris 20-35-1, 347 yards, 5 TDs; Noah Martin 0-1-0.

RECEIVING: Nansemond-Suffolk-Parker Greene 7-190, 1 TD; Bradford 4-97, 1 TD; Isaiah Fuhrmann 3-64, 1 TD; Williams 6-56, 2 TDs; Jackson Runyon 1-39, 1 TD. Fredericksburg Christian-Martin 12-229, 3 TDs; Bishop Heard-Samuels 5-107, 2 TDs; Ray 1-6; Luke Chilton 1-5.

