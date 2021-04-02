High school football: Friday Night Scoreboard

FROM STAFF REPORTS
(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)
Friday, April 2
Chancellor 23, Eastern View 14 - HALFTIME
King George 35, Spotsylvania 7 - HALFTIME
James Monroe 10, Caroline 0 - HALFTIME
Louisa 21, Albemarle 2 - After Q3
Western Albemarle 33, Orange 18 - 8:13
Thursday, April 1
FINAL - Colonial Forge 36, Stafford 6
FIANL - North Stafford 14, Riverbend 7
FINAL - Culpeper 43, Rock Ridge 3
FINAL - Mountain View 44, Brooke Point 0
