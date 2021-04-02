 Skip to main content
High school football: Friday Night Scoreboard
High school football: Friday Night Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)

Friday, April 2

Chancellor 23, Eastern View 14 - HALFTIME

King George 35, Spotsylvania 7 - HALFTIME

James Monroe 10, Caroline 0 - HALFTIME

Louisa 21, Albemarle 2 - After Q3

Western Albemarle 33, Orange 18 - 8:13

Thursday, April 1

FINAL - Colonial Forge 36, Stafford 6

FIANL - North Stafford 14, Riverbend 7

FINAL - Culpeper 43, Rock Ridge 3

FINAL - Mountain View 44, Brooke Point 0

