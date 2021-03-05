High school football: Friday's Scoreboard

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Friday, March 5
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Colonial Forge 20, Mountain View 7 - Q4
Louisa 35, Monticello 0 - Q3 - 2:40
Orange 36, Charlottesville 6 - Q3 - 7:04
Massaponax 17, Riverbend 0 - HALFTIME
FINAL - North Stafford 16, Stafford 7
Saturday, March 6
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Culpeper at Liberty, 11:30 a.m.
Eastern View at Courtland, 1
King George at James Monroe, 1
Chancellor vs. Caroline, 6 (at Courtland H.S.)
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!