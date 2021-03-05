 Skip to main content
High school football: Friday's Scoreboard
High school football: Friday's Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Friday, March 5

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Colonial Forge 20, Mountain View 7 - Q4

Louisa 35, Monticello 0 - Q3 - 2:40

Orange 36, Charlottesville 6 - Q3 - 7:04

Massaponax 17, Riverbend 0 - HALFTIME

FINAL - North Stafford 16, Stafford 7

Saturday, March 6

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Culpeper at Liberty, 11:30 a.m.

Eastern View at Courtland, 1

King George at James Monroe, 1

Chancellor vs. Caroline, 6 (at Courtland H.S.)

