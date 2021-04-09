 Skip to main content
High school football: Friday's Scoreboard
High school football: Friday's Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)

Friday, April 9

Playoff Games

Region 6B: Massaponax 49, Battlefield 7 - Q3 - 6:08

Region 4B: King George 24, Louisa 7 - Q3 - 6:01

FINAL - Region 5D: Mountain View 14, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 7

"Plus-One" Games

Sherando 25, Culpeper 21 - Q3

Spotsylvania 14, Stafford 14 - Q3 - 8:34

Osbourn Park 21, North Stafford 14 - Q3 - 8:52

FINAL - Chancellor 28, Brooke Point 21

 

