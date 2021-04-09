High school football: Friday's Scoreboard

FROM STAFF REPORTS
(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)
Friday, April 9
Playoff Games
Region 6B: Massaponax 49, Battlefield 7 - Q3 - 6:08
Region 4B: King George 24, Louisa 7 - Q3 - 6:01
FINAL - Region 5D: Mountain View 14, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 7
"Plus-One" Games
Sherando 25, Culpeper 21 - Q3
Spotsylvania 14, Stafford 14 - Q3 - 8:34
Osbourn Park 21, North Stafford 14 - Q3 - 8:52
FINAL - Chancellor 28, Brooke Point 21
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!