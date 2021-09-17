High school football: Gaffes put Colonial Forge quickly behind Stone Bridge, and Eagles can never catch up

The Eagles (1–2), meanwhile, struggled to gain traction on offense. They managed just three first-half first downs and didn't score until Hawkins threw a pretty 26-yard fade pass to Calvin Berry in the third quarter, after the VHSL's running clock rule was in effect.

"We've got a lot of work still to do," Colonial Forge coach John Brown said. "We're still developing, and we're not competitive enough to be the kind of program we want to be.

"Our offense has got to score some points. We keep leaving our defense on the field. We're constantly getting behind the sticks. That's a glaring issue that we've got to correct."

In the abbreviated spring season, the Eagles' youth showed as they missed the reduced Region 6B playoffs for the first time since 2007. They're somewhat more experienced this fall, but after lopsided losses to Unity Reed and Stone Bridge, they still have a challenging road ahead.

After hosting Stafford next Friday in their Commonwealth District opener, they visit last year's Class 5 runner-up Highland Springs before returning to the meat of their district schedule.

"I like the kids, and we've got a lot to build on," Brown said. "We have to keep getting better. This is not a finished product; it's just the third game.