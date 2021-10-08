High school football: Gambles don't pay off for Eastern View in 6-3 loss to James Monroe

"I saw the defender was pressing me at the line of scrimmage, so we drew up a stop-and-go for me and it worked," said Hamm, who also had a 15-yard reception on a prior third down that kept the drive going. "Then I saw I had another defender in front of me near the goal line, so I just jumped over him and caught it."

EVHS drove all the way to the Jackets' 4 on the final possession of the opening stanza, only to settle for a 23-yard field goal by senior Jonathan Bales. Junior running back Deuce Washington, who carried the ball 18 times for a game-high 86 yards, had a pair of big runs on that drive.

That was the closest the Cyclones would get to the end zone all night, however. While they converted a pair of fourth downs later on, each of those ultimately led to them turning the ball over on downs. One such occasion was a fake punt in the third quarter that seemed to catch JM off-guard, but Bales' pass attempt sailed high.

"We just couldn't string enough positive plays together to make it count," Lowery said. "But I'm proud of the guys for how focused and engaged they were right up to the end."