High school football: Gambles don't pay off for Eastern View in 6-3 loss to James Monroe

The Eastern View football team lived life on the edge during Friday night's Battlefield District game with visiting James Monroe, going for it on fourth down six times.
While the Cyclones converted on two of those attempts, it was their inability to do so on the very last one that sealed their fate.
A scrambling Caden Huseby's off-balance throw sailed out of bounds on fourth-and-10 at the Yellow Jackets' 35-yard line with 3:30 left in the contest, and JM was able to run out the clock for a hard-fought 6-3 victory.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Yellow Jackets (2-4 overall, 1-2 district), who hadn't tasted victory since defeating Stafford 20-14 in their season opener on Aug. 28. Meanwhile, Eastern View (4-2, 2-2) came up short for the second time in its past three contests.
"When you're a young team like we are, you're often one block, one catch, one pass or one tackle away from things going either way," Cyclones head coach Brian Lowery said. "We're so close to making those plays right now, but it just wasn't meant to be tonight."
Lowery was compelled to roll the dice as often as he did because of one such play that occurred on the game's opening drive.
Facing third-and-long at the EVHS 44, JM quarterback Bryce Caldwell rolled to his left and uncorked a long pass toward Jackets tight end Christian Hamm, who was double-teamed by the Cyclones' Xavier Terrell and D'Myo Hunter near the goal line. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound senior split the two defenders and went airborne to snatch Caldwell's offering, coming down in the front corner of the end zone to give JM a 6-0 lead with 8:30 remaining in the first quarter.
"I saw the defender was pressing me at the line of scrimmage, so we drew up a stop-and-go for me and it worked," said Hamm, who also had a 15-yard reception on a prior third down that kept the drive going. "Then I saw I had another defender in front of me near the goal line, so I just jumped over him and caught it."
EVHS drove all the way to the Jackets' 4 on the final possession of the opening stanza, only to settle for a 23-yard field goal by senior Jonathan Bales. Junior running back Deuce Washington, who carried the ball 18 times for a game-high 86 yards, had a pair of big runs on that drive.
That was the closest the Cyclones would get to the end zone all night, however. While they converted a pair of fourth downs later on, each of those ultimately led to them turning the ball over on downs. One such occasion was a fake punt in the third quarter that seemed to catch JM off-guard, but Bales' pass attempt sailed high.
"We just couldn't string enough positive plays together to make it count," Lowery said. "But I'm proud of the guys for how focused and engaged they were right up to the end."
EVHS managed to march from its own 16 all the way to the Jackets' 28 on its final drive, and the Cyclones appeared to have converted a fourth-and-3 when Jasian Spencer scampered around right tackle to the 25. But a holding penalty backed them up to the 35, setting the stage for Huseby's misfire on the next play.
Huseby, a senior, completed just 5 of 19 passing attempts for 41 yards in the contest.
On the other side, Caldwell, a sophomore making just his second varsity start, went 13 of 30 for 149 yards. Perhaps more importantly, he didn't turn the ball over after tossing a pair of interceptions in last week's 21-14 loss at Courtland.
"I'm just trying to focus on making my plays and being a great teammate," Caldwell said. "Coming in here and winning this game definitely boosts our momentum heading into our homecoming game next week."
JM head coach George Coghill expressed satisfaction that his squad was finally able to put an end to its skid.
"It was a hard-fought victory and it was good for these kids to be on the winning side," he said. "We're a confident bunch and we know we haven't played our best football. Tonight was another example of that, but we stuck with it and pulled out a victory."
James Monroe will welcome Culpeper County to Maury Stadium next Friday, while Eastern View will hit the road to play Spotsylvania the same night.
|James Monroe
|6
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Eastern View
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
JM—Christian Hamm 44 pass from Bryce Caldwell (run failed)
Second Quarter
EV—Jonathan Bales 23 field goal
|JM
|EV
|First downs
|11
|12
|Rushes-yards
|24-46
|39-144
|Passing yards
|149
|41
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-30-0
|5-20-0
|Punts-avg.
|5-30.4
|2-32.5
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|9-70
|3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: James Monroe—Ke'Shaun Wallace 15-46; Portius Willis 5-10; Devin Parker 2-(-4); Tyson Taylor 1-(-5); Bryce Caldwell 1-(-1). Eastern View—Deuce Washington 18-86; Caden Huseby 7-29; Jasian Spencer 8-23; DaVion Wilkerson 6-16.
PASSING: James Monroe—Bryce Caldwell 13-30-0, 149 yards, TD. Eastern View—Caden Huseby 5-19, 41 yards; Jonathan Bales 0-1-0, 0 yards.
RECEIVING: James Monroe—Christian Hamm 2-59, TD; Tyson Turner 3-44; Portius Willis 5-33; Jayden Williams 2-21. Eastern View—Brett Clatterbaugh 2-24; Adarian Cook 2-18; Connor Weeks 1-(-1).