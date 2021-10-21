High school football game capsules

TONIGHT'S HOT TICKETS

BROOKE POINT (3-3) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (7-0), 7 p.m. tonight

Last meeting: Mountain View defeated Brooke Point 44-0 on April 1.

Last week: Mountain View defeated Colonial Forge 47-19; Brooke Point lost to Massaponax 36-29.

Tonight’s game: As the Wildcats try to extend the best start in school history, the Black-Hawks face their best chance to qualify for the Region 5D playoffs. They enter the game 10th in the region standings, but a win could give them a huge boost into the top eight. ... Mountain View QB Jackson Sigler is coming off a 5-TD effort against Colonial Forge (three of them to Collin Carroll). ... Brooke Point, which is averaging 38 points per game, took Massaponax to the wire as QB Noah Sanders threw for 233 yards (125 to Daveon Estes).

RIVERBEND (5-2) at COLONIAL FORGE (3-4), 7 p.m. tonight

Last meeting: Riverbend defeated Colonial Forge 28-7 on Feb. 27.

Last week: Colonial Forge lost to Mountain View 47-19; Riverbend was off.