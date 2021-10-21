High school football game capsules

TONIGHT'S HOT TICKETS
BROOKE POINT (3-3) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (7-0), 7 p.m. tonight
Last meeting: Mountain View defeated Brooke Point 44-0 on April 1.
Last week: Mountain View defeated Colonial Forge 47-19; Brooke Point lost to Massaponax 36-29.
Tonight’s game: As the Wildcats try to extend the best start in school history, the Black-Hawks face their best chance to qualify for the Region 5D playoffs. They enter the game 10th in the region standings, but a win could give them a huge boost into the top eight. ... Mountain View QB Jackson Sigler is coming off a 5-TD effort against Colonial Forge (three of them to Collin Carroll). ... Brooke Point, which is averaging 38 points per game, took Massaponax to the wire as QB Noah Sanders threw for 233 yards (125 to Daveon Estes).
RIVERBEND (5-2) at COLONIAL FORGE (3-4), 7 p.m. tonight
Last meeting: Riverbend defeated Colonial Forge 28-7 on Feb. 27.
Last week: Colonial Forge lost to Mountain View 47-19; Riverbend was off.
Tonight’s game: Both teams will try to improve on their playoff hopes. Each enters the game ranked seventh in its respective division (the Bears in 5D, the Eagles in 6B) after missing the playoffs in the spring. ... February’s victory was just the Bears’ second over Colonial Forge ever and first in the regular season. Mathias Barnwell and Aiden Fisher scored TDs in that game. ... After allowing five TD passes to Mountain View last week, the Eagles brace for Riverbend’s Tanner Triplett, who has thrown 14 in seven games.
ATLANTIC SHORES (8-0) at FCS (6-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
Last meeting: Atlantic Shores defeated FCS 39-23 on Oct. 18, 2019.
Last week: Atlantic Shores defeated Blue Ridge School 45-19; FCS defeated Christchurch 42-27.
Tonight’s game: The Eagles will try to slow Atlantic Shores’ offensive juggernaut. The Seahawks, ranked No. 2 in the VISAA Division II poll, are averaging points per game. QB Damien Mazil threw six TD passes in Atlantic Shores’ 51-36 win over Saint Michael two weeks ago. ... Fredericksburg Christian, ranked No. 4, counters with Gabe Carvajal, who rushed for 175 yard and two TDs against Christchurch last week. Drake Morris connected with Tyson Jones for 114 yards and another score.
TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES (All at 7 p.m.)
Massaponax (4-1) at Stafford (0-7): After their last-minute win over Brooke Point last week, the Panthers seek to stay hot and beat the winless Indians for the fourth straight time.
Caroline (0-7) at Chancellor (2-3): The Cavaliers have a short week to prepare for the Chargers, who hope to rebound from a 37-0 loss to undefeated King George last Friday.
Courtland (2-4) at Culpeper (4-4): It’s a meeting of the Battlefield District’s top two rushers meet: Culpeper’s Malachi Terrell (1,297 yards, 13 TDs) and Courtland’s E.J. Rogers (829 yards, 10 TDs).
King George (6-0) at Eastern View (3-3): The Foxes aim to maintain the offensive balance they showed last week against a Cyclones team trying to snap a two-game losing streak.
Spotsylvania (4-3) at James Monroe (3-4): The Jackets have allowed just 10 points in winning their last two games and face a Knights team that saw QB Monte McMorris get injured last week.
Orange (4-3) at Monticello (0-7): After snapping a three-game skid last week, QB Paul Poirier and the Hornets need to beat the winless Mustangs to hold on to the final Region 4D playoff spot.
Northumberland (5-0) at Colonial Beach (3-3): After last week’s game with Essex was canceled, the Drifters face a Northumberland team that hasn’t allowed a point in three games (plus two forfeits).
SATURDAY’S GAME
Roanoke Catholic (1-7) at Saint Michael (4-2), 2 p.m.: The Warriors hope to snap a two-game losing streak against a Roanoke Catholic team that has allowed at least 39 points in five straight games.
Rappahannock (3-3) at Washington & Lee (2-3), 2 p.m.: The Eagles also will try to shake off the rust against the Raiders, who routed Lancaster 56-14 last weekend.