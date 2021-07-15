High school football: Games to circle on your 2021 calendar

Sept. 10: Massaponax at Louisa

For the second straight week, the Panthers will face a team that also went 6-0 during the spring 2021 regular season. The Lions relied on a very young cast that grew up quickly in the spring and won a fourth straight Jefferson District title, and that experience should make them dangerous again this fall.

Sept. 17: Colonial Forge at Stone Bridge

The spring was a rebuilding period for the Eagles, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2007. They hope to rebound this fall, but it won’t be easy. Besides a challenging Commonwealth District slate, they face this trip to the reigning Class 5 state champions, who went 9-0 in the spring and outscored their opponents 458-99.

Sept. 24: Massaponax at Mountain View

Week 5 marks the start of district play, and this opener figures to be much closer than the Panthers’ 40-0 win in the spring. Junior speedster Ike Daniels should be available after missing that game with an injury, and the Wildcats rebounded to reach the Region 5D championship game.

Oct. 1: Colonial Forge at Highland Springs