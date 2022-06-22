HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Games to circle on your 2022 calendar

Time flies, and it won’t be long until football is upon us again. The Virginia High School League announced its 2022 schedule on Wednesday, with plenty of intriguing matchups.

New head coach Marquez Hall and North Stafford get a jump on the rest of the area schools with a Thursday night trip to Gar-Field on Aug. 25. Most of the area’s other schools kick off the next night.

Circle your calendar for the following key games:

Aug. 26: Freedom (PW) at Brooke Point, 7

Last year’s meeting was a debacle for the Black-Hawks, who lost 70-24 and then exited to postgame gunshots in the parking lot. Brooke Point hopes for a much better result at home with the return of Division I prospect Daveon Estes and running back Daniel Coles, who ran for 1,050 yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore.

Sept. 1 (Thursday): Massaponax at King George, 7

There’s plenty of experience back on these 2021 playoff teams. The Foxes return most of their record-setting offense, including quarterback Zach Ferguson and star junior receivers Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins, both Division I prospects. The Panthers improved as the 2021 season progressed, but will be breaking in a new quarterback after Donte Hawthorne transferred to Colonial Forge.

Sept. 9: Eastern View at Stafford, 7

The Indians haven’t had much success in recent years, but their new coach (Jeff Drugatz) managed to beat Eastern View in each of his last two seasons at Chancellor. He’ll try to start his rebuilding process against the Cyclones, who are also retooling behind second-year coach Brian Lowery and standout two-way lineman Brayden Walker.

Sept. 16: Stone Bridge at Colonial Forge, 7

The Bulldogs steamrolled Colonial Forge 43-7 last fall in Ashburn en route to their second Class 5 state title of the calendar year. But the return of North Carolina-bound lineman Nolan McConnell and the versatile Hiro Carr gives John Brown’s Eagles optimism for a better result in the rematch.

Sept. 23: Spotsylvania at Courtland, 7

Last year’s game went down to the wire, with the Knights recovering a late fumble to prevent the Cougars from scoring a go-ahead touchdown. Both teams lost their offensive workhorses (Courtland RB E.J. Rogers and Spotsylvania QB Monte McMorris), so new standouts will have to emerge.

Sept. 30: Riverbend at Brooke Point, 7

Logan Eastman’s second-chance field goal at the final gun gave the Bears a dramatic 23-20 victory last season that fueled their run to the playoffs. They return a host of skill players, including Penn State-bound TE/DE Mathias Barnwell and QB Tanner Triplett, plus a defense that will try to shut down the Black-Hawks’ offensive stars.

Oct. 7: Massaponax at Riverbend, 7

The challenges keep coming for the Bears, who’ll have to slow down the Panthers’ dangerous triple-option offense, even if Hawthorne’s not running it. Rising senior MarcAnthony Parker takes over from graduated Commonwealth District defensive player of the year Aiden Fisher as the unit’s leader.

Oct. 14: Mountain View at Colonial Forge, 7

Jackson Sigler threw five touchdown passes in the Wildcats’ 47-19 win over the Eagles last season. He and star RB Ike Daniels are back, making Mountain View a contender again. This game could feature an intriguing pass-rush matchup as McConnell squares off against the Wildcats’ star defensive end, Kris Jones.

Oct. 21: Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 7

E.J. Wilborne had two of the Bears’ four interceptions and caught a TD pass for the game’s only points in Riverbend’s 6-0 win over the Eagles last season. Both defenses should be good again, but expect a bit more offense this time in a game that could have a big impact on the playoff pictures in regions 6B and 5D.

Oct. 28: Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30

The Patriots snapped the Lions’s 31-game Jefferson District win streak with a 23-7 victory last fall. Lions quarterback Landon Wilson endured a forgettable game, throwing three interceptions. He and standout DE Qwenton Spillman will be out to avenge the only district loss of their high school careers.

Nov. 4: Riverbend at Mountain View, 7

Did the schedule-makers save the best for last? This showdown could decide the Commonwealth title. Last year, the Bears held Daniels to 37 rushing yards and spoiled the Wildcats’ bid for the first unbeaten regular season in school history with a 28-6 victory. The stakes should be high again this time.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.