High school football: Garrett–Bey rumbles for 193 yards, 2 TDs to lead Colonial Forge past West Potomac

Khalis Garrett–Bey did his part on the ground, and an opportunistic Colonial Forge did the rest as the Eagles throttled visiting West Potomac, 34–17, in Friday night’s nondistrict affair.
Garrett–Bey needed just 20 carries to account for 193 yards and two touchdowns to fuel a resurgent Colonial Forge offense that looked to rebound following the previous week’s season opener. For its part, the Eagles' defense set up two additional touchdowns with turnovers before directly adding another with a Nate Niewoehner interception return in the fourth quarter for another score.
The win improves Colonial Forge to 1–1 going into next Friday’s showdown at powerhouse Stonebridge.
“We just had to get back to Colonial Forge-centric,” Eagles coach John Brown said following the game. “We had to get better at executing and not shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Colonial Forge hardly appeared the same team that mustered just 58 yards of total offense in the previous week’s loss to Unity Reed. Garrett–Bey single-handedly surpassed that total on the game’s opening drive when he accounted for 70 of his team’s 78 yards, including a 46-yard scamper down the left sideline on the game’s first play from scrimmage that set the tone for the evening.
The senior tailback totaled seven runs of at least 10 yards, including scoring jaunts of 17 and 36 yards to help the Eagles roll up 300 yards of total offense for the game.
“I always feel good at the beginning,” he said. “Today, we came out and smacked them in the mouth and got things started. I felt pretty good after that.”
His fireworks were more than enough for a Colonial Forge defense that forced three turnovers, all of which led to scores. Niewoehner’s 54-yard interception return of an errant Owen Joachim pass with 11:46 left in the game came as the Wolverines quarterback was again being harassed in the pocket by a stout Eagles defensive line.
“All of our energy was just feeding off each other and helped us get the job done,” Garrett–Bey said.
West Potomac, which fell to 2–1 with its first loss, had scored a combined 58 points in its previous two victories. The Wolverines didn’t help themselves with their 15 penalties for 116 yards.
Colonial Forge wasted little time in rudely greeting their guests, needing just four plays to march 78 yards to set the game’s tone. Garrett–Bey capped the drive when he darted untouched into the end zone from 17 yards out a little more than a minute into the contest to put the Eagles ahead for good at 7–0.
The Wolverines answered with the field goal of their own on their initial drive, but that proved to be their last serious scoring opportunity of the decisive first half. The opportunistic Colonial Forge defense later forced two turnovers before the break, both of which resulted in touchdowns as the hosts raced to a 21–3 halftime advantage and never looked back.
West Potomac tried to make a game of things in the second half when Joachim found a streaking George Stamos along the left sideline for an 80-yard scoring strike that brought the Panthers to within 21–10 with 3:51 left in the third period.
The Eagles answered on their ensuing possession when Garrett–Bey scored again—this time from 36 yards out—to cap a seven-play, 72-yard scoring drive that extended the hosts’ lead to 28–10 through three quarters to effectively assure the game’s outcome.
=============================
|West Potomac
|3
|0
|7
|7
|—
|17
|Colonial Forge
|7
|14
|7
|6
|—
| 34
First Quarter
CF—Khalis Garrett-Bey 17 run (Josh Hand kick).
WP—Noah Christenson 25 FG.
Second Quarter
CF—Aaron Woodley-Aboagye 5 run (Hand kick).
CF—Hiro Carr 33 pass from Khryi Hawkins (Hand kick).
Third Quarter
WP—George Stamos 80 pass from Owen Joachim (Christenson kick).
CF—Garrett-Bey 36 run (Hand kick).
Fourth Quarter
CF—Derison Preko 3 run (Christenson kick).
|WP
|CF
|First downs
|16
|13
|Rushes-yards
|28-114
|32-240
|Passing yards
|200
|60
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-23-2
|3-8-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-33.0
|3-32.3
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|15-116
|4-47