High school football: Goochland defeats Orange

Hornets running back Markel Jackson rushed for 129 yards and a score, but the Orange football team dropped a 47–18 decision to host Goochland on Friday night. Caelan Reinhold threw for 129 yards and one touchdown for the Hornets.
|Orange
| 6
| 12
| 0
| 0
| —
| 18
|Goochland
| 14
| 7
| 9
| 17
| —
| 47
First Quarter
OC—Donald Brooks II 39 pass from Douglas Newsome (kick failed).
Second Quarter
OC—Markel Jackson 3 run (Newsome pass failed).
OC—Bryant Chiles 21 pass from Caelan Reinhold (Brooks run failed).
|
|OC
|G
|First Downs
|17
|19
|Rushes-yards
|41-155
|44-281
|Passing yards
|168
|38
|Comp-Att-Int
| 10-24-2
| 2-4-1
|Punts-Avg.
|3-10.7
|0-00.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|12-90
|10-90