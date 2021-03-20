 Skip to main content
High school football: Goochland defeats Orange
High school football: Goochland defeats Orange

Hornets running back Markel Jackson rushed for 129 yards and a score, but the Orange football team dropped a 47–18 decision to host Goochland on Friday night. Caelan Reinhold threw for 129 yards and one touchdown for the Hornets.

Orange      6   12   0     0   —   18
Goochland    14     7   9   17   —   47
First Quarter
OC—Donald Brooks II 39 pass from Douglas Newsome (kick failed).
Second Quarter
OC—Markel Jackson 3 run (Newsome pass failed).
OC—Bryant Chiles 21 pass from Caelan Reinhold (Brooks run failed).
 OCG
First Downs1719
Rushes-yards 41-15544-281
Passing yards 16838
Comp-Att-Int    10-24-2   2-4-1
Punts-Avg. 3-10.70-00.0
Fumbles-lost 1-11-1
Penalties-yards 12-9010-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Orange—Markel Jackson 29-129, 1 TD; Thomas Payette 3-20; Douglas Newsome 3-4; Donald Brooks II 3-3; Caelan Reinhold 2-2; Bryant Chiles 1-(-3).
PASSING: Orange—Caelan Reinhold 9-23-2, 129, 1 TD; Douglas Newsome 1-1-0, 39, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: Orange—Donald Brooks II 6-91, 1 TD; William Lewis V 1-30; Bryant Chiles 1-21, 1 TD; Douglas Newsome 1-19; Markel Jackson 1-7.
