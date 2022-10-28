High school football: Hawthorne gives Colonial Forge just enough under center to defeat Brooke Point

While Colonial Forge starting quarterback Eli Taylor deals with an extended illness, the Eagles’ passing game has been likewise ailing.

With a visit from Brooke Point looming Friday, Colonial Forge coach John Brown handed the reins of his offense over to senior running back Donte Hawthorne. While Hawthorne wasn’t a cure-all under center, his 43-yard touchdown pass to Hiro Carr proved exactly the infusion of offense that the Eagles needed in a 17–6 win.

Hawthorne, a Massaponax transfer who played quarterback (albeit a very different version) with the Panthers last season, said Brown pulled him aside during his weightlifting class on Monday to let him know he’d be getting the start.

“Ever since then, we were slowly working on memorizing routes and what to do in certain situations and just took it from there,” Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne’s passing stats—5 of 9 for 58 yards—weren’t gaudy, but he couldn’t have thrown a better ball to Carr, who fended off tight coverage to haul it in for a touchdown that gave Colonial Forge a 14–6 lead late in the third quarter.

“He’s a good athlete, and a good athlete can do anything,” Brown said of Hawthorne, who added 77 yards on the ground. “We’ve been saying that since the 1990s at Hylton High School. Certainly it’s not his first time playing quarterback. Watched him in practice and saw that he’s very able to make just about any throw on the field.”

The Black–Hawks were also thrust into contingency mode at quarterback with starter Gabe Dombek out sick Friday. They opted for a heavy dose of running back Daniel Coles, who picked up 48 rushing yards on Brooke Point’s opening drive and found the end zone from 9 yards out for the game’s first score.

Coles finished with 146 yards on 28 carries.

Brooke Point, which was likely eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, will be left to rue a pair of missed field goal attempts as well as four turnovers (two fumbles and two interceptions).

“I thought our effort was unreal tonight,” Black–Hawks coach Dwight Hazelwood said. “I believe Brooke Point is good enough to battle with everybody, and tonight we proved that."

Josh Hand kicked a 25-yard field goal to cap the scoring for Colonial Forge (5–4, 4–1 Commonwealth), which closes out its regular-season slate at home against Massaponax next Friday. The Eagles are locked into a Region 6B playoff berth, but they’re not looking that far ahead.

“We’ll just take the win,” Brown said. “I don’t care how it looks on the outside.”

Brooke Point 6 0 0 0 — 6 Colonial Forge 0 7 7 3 — 17

First quarter

BP-Daniel Coles 9-yard run (kick fail).

Second quarter

CF-Josiah Bryson 9-yard run (Josh Hand kick).

Third quarter

CF-Hiro Carr 43-yard pass from Donte Hawthorne (Hand kick).

Fourth quarter

CF-Hand 25-yard field goal.

TEAM STATISTICS

BP CF First downs 14 16 Rushing (Att/Yds) 32-144 41-195 Passing yards 33 58 Comp-Att-Int 4-11-2 5-9-0 Punts-Avg. 2-41.5 3-26.7 Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-1 Penalties-yards 2-20 2-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Brooke Point-Daniel Coles 28-146, TD; Dante Terrell 2-15; Aiden Fox 2-(-17). Colonial Forge-Donte Hawthorne 18-77, TD; Josiah Bryson 13-53; Hiro Carr 1-9; Tyler Rivers 2-19; Matt Holland 3-33; Jaevyen Peterson 2-4; Omar Baidoo 2-0.

PASSING: Brooke Point-Aiden Fox 4-11-2, 33 yards. Colonial Forge-Donte Hawthorne 5-9-0, 58 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Brooke Point-Terrell 2-21; Daveon Estes 2-12. Colonial Forge-Carr 2-49, TD; Holland 1-5; Bryson 1-3; Christian Stringer 1-1.