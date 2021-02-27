High school football: Hernandez, Daniels power Mountain View past North Stafford

Quarterback A.Z. Hernandez and tailback Ike Daniels provided all the necessary offense and an opportunistic defense did the rest as Mountain View throttled North Stafford, 24–6, in Saturday’s Commonwealth District affair between county rivals.
Hernandez, a burly 240-pound junior, bullied his way into the end one for one touchdown and tossed for another. Daniels, an elusive sophomore, danced his way to 94 yards and another score on the ground on 19 carries.
The Wildcats (1–1) ran off 24 consecutive points to wrest control of the game just days after dropping a heartbreaking season opener to Riverbend. Mountain View will face another district rival in Colonial Forge on Friday.
“We got the momentum going and it didn’t stop for us,” Hernandez said. “It was like another day at practice. We got to it and did what we were supposed to do.”
That proved to be more than enough offense to compliment a smothering Mountain View defense that limited the Wolverines (0–1, 0–1) to a pair of Matt Wagner first-half field goals while coming up with a key interception and two safeties in the decisive second half. North Stafford managed just two first downs in the second half—one coming courtesy of a Wildcats roughing-the-kicker penalty—and just 71 yards of total offense for the entire game.
“I’m really happy with the way they played,” Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino said after watching from the booth. “I was able to see the improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 all in the same week. We played better and we played hard.”
The game, which was the first of the season for the Wolverines (0–1), had originally been slated to be played at North Stafford, but weather mandated the game’s move to Mountain View.
Hernandez had been erratic early on while facing heavy pressure, but he turned things around late in the first half by converting a fourth-and-goal from the North Stafford 8-yard line. Dropping back to throw, he saw an opening and made a dash for the end zone, shaking off several would-be Wolverine tacklers en route to a galvanizing touchdown right before the half that put the Wildcats ahead for good, 7–6, at the break.
Daniels was up next, bullying his way through the heart of the North Stafford defense for a 29-yard scoring jaunt with 4:34 left in the third period, pushing Mountain View’s lead to 14–6. It came after the Wildcats defense intercepted a Nick Persons pass to set up the drive.
Hernandez added another score early in the fourth period when he teamed with Jaiden Fair for a 22-yard scoring strike that pushed their team’s lead to 20–6 to effectively assure the game’s outcome. Hernandez completed 4 of 5 pass attempts in the second half while showing nice footwork in the pocket. His play helped fuel Mountain View’s strong offensive finish after a slow start.
The Wildcats later added two safeties within a span of three minutes to account for the rest of the game’s scoring.
“They came out and played the game they wanted to play,” said Wolverines coach Neil Sullivan, whose team will look to rebound at Stafford on Friday. “The good thing though is that we’re playing football again and I think our best football is still in front of us.”
North Stafford jumped ahead early after Warren connected on his second field goal, this one from 33 yards out, to give the Wolverines a 6–0 lead with 5:46 left in the first half.
The Wolverines finished the game with more penalties (eight) than first downs (seven).