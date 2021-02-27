High school football: Hernandez, Daniels power Mountain View past North Stafford

Quarterback A.Z. Hernandez and tailback Ike Daniels provided all the necessary offense and an opportunistic defense did the rest as Mountain View throttled North Stafford, 24–6, in Saturday’s Commonwealth District affair between county rivals.

Hernandez, a burly 240-pound junior, bullied his way into the end one for one touchdown and tossed for another. Daniels, an elusive sophomore, danced his way to 94 yards and another score on the ground on 19 carries.

The Wildcats (1–1) ran off 24 consecutive points to wrest control of the game just days after dropping a heartbreaking season opener to Riverbend. Mountain View will face another district rival in Colonial Forge on Friday.

“We got the momentum going and it didn’t stop for us,” Hernandez said. “It was like another day at practice. We got to it and did what we were supposed to do.”

That proved to be more than enough offense to compliment a smothering Mountain View defense that limited the Wolverines (0–1, 0–1) to a pair of Matt Wagner first-half field goals while coming up with a key interception and two safeties in the decisive second half. North Stafford managed just two first downs in the second half—one coming courtesy of a Wildcats roughing-the-kicker penalty—and just 71 yards of total offense for the entire game.