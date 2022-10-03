High school football: Highland Springs spoils Colonial Forge's turf celebration

Khristian Martin threw for a pair of touchdowns—both in the final 14 seconds of the first half—and ran for another as Highland Springs rained on the debut of Colonial Forge’s new turf field with a 56-0 shutout on Monday night.

The Eagles (2-3) were playing their first game on the sparkling artificial surface after opening the season with four straight road dates. A steady drizzle fell throughout the contest, which was pushed back 72 hours due to inclement weather.

Highland Springs pieced together a 15-play opening drive that consumed nearly the entire first quarter. But the Springers were left without points when the Eagles stuffed a fourth-down run inside the 5-yard-line.

Highland Springs (6-0) eventually went up 7-0 on Jakyre Henley’s 7-yard rushing touchdown with 7:11 left in the second quarter, and it seemed as though they might take that margin into halftime.

But Martin, a 6-foot-4 junior who holds offers from Maryland and Indiana, had other intentions. On third and long, he evaded a pair of Eagles blitzers and hit Henley on the run for a 27-yard touchdown reception with 14 seconds left in the half.

The Eagles bungled the ensuing squib kick, and Martin again bedeviled them while on the run. As time expired, he broke contain left and heaved a ball that alighted in the hands of receiver Takye Heath to cap a baffling sequence.

Heath added a punt return score as Highland Springs triggered a running clock midway through the third quarter. Colonial Forge won’t have long to dwell on the lopsided outcome, as they travel to North Stafford on Friday.

Highland Springs 0 21 14 21 — 56 Colonial Forge 0 0 0 0 — 0

Second Quarter

HS—Jakyre Henley 7-yard run (Harvey Anderson kick).

HS—Henley 27-yard pass from Khristian Martin (Anderson kick).

HS—Takye Heath 32-yard pass from Martin (Anderson kick).

Third Quarter

HS—Martin 6-yard run (kick blocked).

HS—Heath 76-yard punt return (Henley run).

Fourth Quarter

HS—George Lovelace 34-yard run (Dent kick).

HS—Elijah Williams 63-yard run (Anderson kick).

HS—Javon Robinson 52-yard run (Anderson kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

HS CF First downs 20 4 Rushing (Att/Yds) 31-319 15-46 Passing yards 110 16 Comp-Att-Int 10-13-0 6-14-0 Punts-Avg. 0-0 6-32.4 Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-yards

HS CF

Penalties-yards 3-49 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Highland Springs—Aziz Foster-Powell 12-108; Khristian Martin 8-77, TD; Jakye Henley 4-51, TD; Elijah Williams 5-71, TD; Javon Robinson 1-52, TD; Darryl Harris 1-4; Jerel Dent 1-9. Colonial Forge—Donte Hawthorne 7-16; Josiah Bryson 4-21; Ethan Lynch 4-7; Jaevyen Peterson 1-2.

PASSING: Highland Springs—Khristian Martin 10-13, 110 yards and 2 TDs. Colonial Forge—Eli Taylor 5-11-0, 12 yards; Hawkins 1-2-0, 4 yards.

RECEIVING: Highland Springs—Henley 4-47, TD; Heath 3-25, TD; Jenkins 2-11; Ferguson 1-22. Colonial Forge—Hawthrone 2-5; Kynard 1-5; Lynch 1-4.