Ethen Horne cycled through a range of emotions in the week leading up to his Colonial Forge début. It only complicated matters that Horne’s first game with his new team coincided with a visit from his old one.

“It was mostly excitement, but then you’ve got some of that anger too,” said Horne, a senior who started at quarterback for Woodbridge before his transfer to Colonial Forge during the summer. “It’s just a whole lot that went on there and why I left, and I just thought about that and used it as fuel to win this game.”

Powered by those sentiments, Horne forged a new beginning with four touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving) as the Eagles overcame frequent cramping and some sloppy secondary play in a 48-22 victory Friday night.

Colonial Forge coach John Brown had glimpsed Horne’s potential during team scrimmages, but it was another thing entirely to see him unleashed in a game setting.

“You don’t know, because it’s 7-on-7 and we always have a quick whistle in practice,” Brown said. “I had an inkling, but I didn’t know he was quite that dynamic.”

Horne quickly confirmed his coach’s hunch when he pulled the ball on a read option and outraced his former teammates along the left sideline for a first-quarter score. He finished with 175 rushing yards, finding the end zone on runs of 66, 8, and 43 yards.

While Horne finished last season as Woodbridge’s starting quarterback, Brown planned to utilize the newcomer primarily at receiver and on defense, at safety. Those plans changed when Eagles starting quarterback Eli Taylor suffered a head injury in Colonial Forge’s final scrimmage and missed several days of practice as a result.

Said Brown: “I told Ethen all week long, ‘I don’t know how this week’s going to go—you have to be ready to roll when we call your name.’”

Taylor was eased back into action as well, lofting a 12-yard touchdown pass to his newest target to give the Eagles a 28-15 lead with just 19 seconds to go before halftime.

Jaevyen Peterson and Josiah Bryson (two touchdowns) also eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground for the Eagles (1-0), who visit Alexandria City next Friday.

Two of Woodbridge’s three touchdowns came via deep heaves from freshman Denari Hill, who amassed 292 passing yards despite rainy conditions. But the Vikings lost two early fumbles, both of which the Eagles converted into touchdowns.

How Horne will get his touches this season remains to be seen, but this much is clear: he’s at home in his new offense.

“If I get that ball, I’m going to make something happen,” he said.

Woodbridge 7 8 7 0 — 22

Colonial Forge 21 7 7 13 — 48

First quarter

CF-Josiah Bryson 14 run (Landon Walker kick).

Wb-Moses Kamara 84 pass from Denari Hill (kick).

CF-Ethen Horne 66 run (Walker kick).

Second quarter

Wb-Denzel Lambert 8 run (Lambert run).

CF-Horne 12 pass from Eli Taylor (Walker kick).

Third quarter

CF-Horne 8 run (Walker kick).

Wb-Isaiah Mitchell 65 pass from Hill (kick).

Fourth quarter

CF-Horne 43 run (Walker kick).

CF-Jaevyen Peterson 11 run (kick fail).

TEAM STATISTICS

Wbg CF

First downs 14 23

Rushes-yards 20-102 43-444

Passing yards 292 12

Comp-Att-Int 10-23-0 1-6-0

Punts-Avg. 0-0 1-35

Fumbles-lost 4-2 1-0

Penalties-yards 4-30 8-61

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Woodbridge—Denari Hill 9-50; Andrew Burgos 7-40; Bryce Kham 3-4; Lambert 1-8, TD. Colonial Forge—Horne 10-175, 3 TDs; Peterson 11-150, TD; Bryson 17-103, TD; Tyler Rivers 1-22; Ethan Lynch 1-(-6); Jason McDaniels 1(-2); Jake Ashinhurst 1-(-1); Protus Nyuydze 1-3.

Passing: Woodbridge—Hill 10-23-0, 292 yards, 2 TDs; Kham 0-1. Colonial Forge—Horne 0-1; Taylor 1-5, 12 yards, TD.

Receiving: Woodbridge—Kamara 2-92, TD; Lambert 3-86; Mitchell 4-100, TD; Kham 1-5. Colonial Forge—Horne 1-12, TD.