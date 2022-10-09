 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football: Hunter, Stafford lead Eastern View in blowout win over JM

D’Myo Hunter and Darius Stafford accounted for four touchdowns apiece as the Eastern View football team rolled to a 55–6 Battlefield District road victory over James Monroe Friday night.

Hunter racked up 318 yards of total offense, completing 7 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three scores and carrying the ball 12 times for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Stafford scored three times in the second quarter — on a 10-yard run, a 30-yard run and a 21-yard pass from Hunter — to help the Cyclones (6–1 overall, 4–0 district) turn a 7–6 lead into a 34–6 halftime advantage. The sophomore running back tacked on an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth period.

Stafford finished the game with over 200 all-purpose yards, which included 90 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

In between Stafford’s two second-quarter touchdown runs, Hunter scored from a yard out. Then in the third period, he threw touchdown passes of 21 and 66 yards to Tre Brock and Xavier Carr, respectively.

Eastern View’s defense held the Yellow Jackets (1–5, 0–3) to 108 yards of total offense and forced five turnovers — four of which were interceptions. JM’s lost fumble was scooped up and returned for a score by Josh Perez, which gave the Cyclones a 7–0 first-quarter lead.

Eastern View will return to action Friday, when it hosts Spotsylvania. JM will visit Culpeper the same night.

