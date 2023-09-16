On a Friday night where neither side’s rushing attack could be stopped, Atlee pulled away late from host Spotsylvania for a 49–24 victory.

“We just talked about doing our jobs this week,” Atlee head coach Matt Gray later said about the Raiders’ approach to the game. “Our big focus was on being disciplined and executing. That was the big message throughout the week, to do your job and be disciplined and execute.”

Both teams traded scores in the first quarter, but a blocked extra point kept Atlee ahead 7–6 until a 14–0 second quarter helped them dominate the first half of the game, scoring-wise.

Neither team lit up the field passing, combining for just 121 yards for Atlee and 30 for Spotsylvania. But the teams’ ground games were a whole different animal, as both the Raiders and Knights combined for 642 total rushing yards. Atlee rushed for 238 yards while Spotsylvania amassed 404 yards in the loss.

Facing a daunting 15-point deficit, the Knights rallied back with an 86-yard touchdown run by Johned Benton on their first offensive play of the second half. A 4 yard touchdown run by Luke Dickinson cut the lead to 21–18.

“That’s the consistency we need,” Spotsylvania head coach Jeremy Jack said when asked about the strong third quarter. “We got stops, we scored. We got to capitalize on the two-point attempts after; that would have given us a lead at that point in the game.

“Inconsistency has really been the biggest issue for us,” he said. “Anybody that’s been following the program knows we lost our projected starting running back in the first scrimmage and in the first game we lost our starting quarterback. We had a tough injury, but in sports you gotta step up, we gotta stop looking around and guys gotta take that in season opportunity when it comes around. That third quarter showed we can hang and we can play, but it’s the consistency of doing that every quarter.”

However, Atlee came out in the fourth determined to hold onto the lead, scoring 28 straight points off two touchdown runs by Jacob Lewis, a pick-6 by Jack Ham and another touchdown run, this time by Charles Fox, to make it 49–18. The Knights tacked on one more score on a 56–yard touchdown run by Colton Jones, but by that point the visitors had run away with the game.

The Raiders’ defense was stout throughout the game, allowing just the four scores, no point-afters and a big pick-6.

“It’s a difficult offense to prepare for,” Gray said. “Coach Jack does a wonderful job and you can see it on film. It was tough, but I thought our guys played really really hard, I thought our assistant coaches did a great job with the game plan, so (I’m) just really proud overall.”

Jack gave his thoughts and plan for preparing for the Knights’ next game, saying “We gotta step back in, we gotta reevaluate some personal, obviously with the injuries we gotta shuffle some things around.

“There were definitely some very positive plays out there,” Jack said. “I mean the running game is certainly it, (but) we gotta go and take a look at what we’re doing in the passing game. The pick-6, but again, that happens late in the game when we’re really not doing what we do, so to speak. We got away from our identity and turned the ball over and they capitalized immediately on it. We gotta win the right downs, we gave up two fourth-down scores defensively. We gotta get better at that, where we just lost focus and unfortunately when you lose focus in big moments sometimes that results in big plays for the opponent.”

Atlee welcomes Hanover on Friday while Spotsylvania will host Chancellor, hoping for a win to get it moving back in the right direction.

Atlee 7 14 0 28 — 49 Spotsylvania 6 0 12 6 — 24

First Quarter

At—Henry Hall 22-yard pass from Brooks Hollins (Aidan Berry kick)

Sp—Johned Benton 12-yard run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

At—Matthew Martin 19-yard pass from No. 16 (Berry kick)

At—Jacob Lewis 25-yard run (Berry kick)

Third Quarter

Sp—Benton 86-yard run (pass failed)

Sp—Luke Dickinson 4-yard run (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

At—Lewis 10-yard run (Berry kick)

At—Lewis 24-yard run (Berry kick)

At—Jack Ham 38-yard interception return (Berry kick)

At—Charles Fox 14-yard run (Berry kick)

Sp—Colton Jones 56-yard run (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

At Sp First downs 21 18 Rushes-yards 28-238 51-404 Passing yards 121 30 Comp-Att-Int 11-16-0 3-8-1 Punts-Avg. 2-38.5 0-0 Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-0 Penalties-yards 6-60 4-23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Atlee—Jacob Lewis 21-225, 3 TDs; Charles Fox 2-17, 1 TD; Barrett Bucholz 2-(minus-1); No. 16 3-(minus-3). Spotsylvania—Johned Benton 18-202, 2 TDs; Luke Dickinson 15-95, 1 TD; Colton Jones 3-64, 1 TD; Landon Fagan 6-31; Jefferson Paz 3-9; Cameron Puller 1-8; Christopher Williams 2-5; Braylon Puller 1-0; team 2-(minus-10).

Passing: Atlee—Brooks Hollins 8-12-0, 88 yards, 1 TD; No. 16 3-4-0, 33 yards, 1 TD. Spotsylvania—Fagan 3-8-1, 30 yards.

Receiving: Atlee—Matthew Martin 4-48, 1 TD; Landon Van Cleave 2-44; Henry Hall 3-32, 1 TD; Caleb Haley 2-7. Spotsylvania—Dickinson 2-20; Paz 1-10.