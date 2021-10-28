High school football: James Monroe dials up dominant defensive effort in win over Caroline

James Monroe sophomore quarterback Bryce Caldwell was efficient and effective. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior tight end Christian Hamm.

Hamm finished with seven receptions for 89 yards. He hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds to go before intermission to propel the Yellow Jackets to a 21-0 lead.

“That definitely boosted our energy going into halftime,” Hamm said. “We got real excited and we just came out the gate after halftime ready to play.”

Caroline head coach Doug Allison said the sequence was “heartbreaking” because the Cavaliers’ defense had battled to stay within two scores. Allison said the defense has hung tough throughout a challenging season.

“The defense has been pretty effective all year, but it’s been a myriad,” Allison said. “Even tonight we had four or five new starters because of injuries and quarantine and all this stuff. This is the first time we’ve had our four defensive backs together since [Sept. 24].”

The Cavaliers’ defense had pass breakups from Myles Holmes and Seth Davis and Allison was pleased with strong performances up front from freshman defensive lineman Tyeir Williams and sophomore lineman Joshua Jackson.