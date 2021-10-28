High school football: James Monroe dials up dominant defensive effort in win over Caroline

The James Monroe defense took it personal after a disheartening loss to Spotsylvania last Friday.
The Knights set a goal of 400 rushing yards—and nearly reached it with 381.
The Yellow Jackets were set to face Caroline Thursday night in a football contest that was moved up one day in anticipation of wet weather.
James Monroe held the Cavaliers to six total yards (0 on the ground) and three first downs on its way to a dominant 40-0 Battlefield District road victory.
“Spotsylvania had a lot of success running the ball against us last week,” JM head coach George Coghill said. “So guys took that to heart.”
The Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3 Battlefield) ran the ball effectively on the Cavaliers (0-8, 0-5). Running backs Keshaun Wallace and Portius Willis both topped the 100-yard mark.
Wallace finished with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Willis finished with 115 and a 2-yard score on the game’s opening drive.
Willis carried the ball five times for 70 yards on the first possession, setting the tone for the night.
“We’ve got to run the ball,” Coghill said. “If we can’t run the ball we’re in trouble. We’re still developing our quarterback. He made some good throws tonight and good decisions. But when you get to this stage of the year and you’re going to have bad weather, you’ve got to be able to run.”
James Monroe sophomore quarterback Bryce Caldwell was efficient and effective. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior tight end Christian Hamm.
Hamm finished with seven receptions for 89 yards. He hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds to go before intermission to propel the Yellow Jackets to a 21-0 lead.
“That definitely boosted our energy going into halftime,” Hamm said. “We got real excited and we just came out the gate after halftime ready to play.”
Caroline head coach Doug Allison said the sequence was “heartbreaking” because the Cavaliers’ defense had battled to stay within two scores. Allison said the defense has hung tough throughout a challenging season.
“The defense has been pretty effective all year, but it’s been a myriad,” Allison said. “Even tonight we had four or five new starters because of injuries and quarantine and all this stuff. This is the first time we’ve had our four defensive backs together since [Sept. 24].”
The Cavaliers’ defense had pass breakups from Myles Holmes and Seth Davis and Allison was pleased with strong performances up front from freshman defensive lineman Tyeir Williams and sophomore lineman Joshua Jackson.
But offensively, the Cavaliers had five snaps that ended up on the ground. They didn’t lose any of the fumbles but were consistently behind the chains. Two of their three first downs were the result of JM penalties, and the third one came on the final play of the game.
“Any time you have to get out of your game plan, that’s going to be an extra challenge,” Allison said of the snap miscues.
The Yellow Jackets entered the contest ranked fourth in the Region 3B standings. They’ll look to close the regular season strong at home against Chancellor next Friday before the postseason begins. The Cavaliers will end their season at Spotsylvania the same night.
“We had a bad loss last week,” Willis said. “This week we came back and built our confidence. So we’re definitely ready for Chancellor.”
|James Monroe
|14
|7
|12
|7
|—
|40
|Caroline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JM—Portius Willis 2 run (Tanner Ribel kick)
JM—Keshaun Wallace 11 run (Ribel kick)
Second quarter
JM—Christian Hamm 31 pass from Bryce Caldwell (Ribel kick)
Third quarter
JM—Caldwell 8 run (kick failed)
JM—Wallace 46 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
JM—Hamm 27 pass from Caldwell (Ribel kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
|JM
|Ca
|First downs
|18
|3
|Rushes-yards
|38-248
|32-0
|Passing yards
|162
|6
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-21-0
|1-3-0
|Punts-avg.
|1-32
|4-37
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|5-0
|Penalties-yards
|10-85
|4-22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: James Monroe—Keshaun Wallace 14-125, 2 TDs; Portius Willis 17-115, TD; Bryce Caldwell 1-8, TD; Marquise Thornley 1-2; Moses Evans 1-0; Jaylen Hardison 1-(-2). Caroline—Dominique Washington 8-8; Vladimir Joacin 2-8; Myles Holmes 1-7; Marvin Morris 14-6; Kentrell Rollins 2-4; Franklin Harris 1-0; Chase Richards 1-(-2); Team 3-(-31).
Passing: James Monroe—Caldwell 15-21-0, 162 yards, 2 TDs. Caroline—Washington 1-3-0, 6 yards.
Receiving: James Monroe—Christian Hamm 7-89, 2 TDs; Thornley 5-54; Willis 2-14; Jabes Roundtree 1-5. Caroline—Rahim Sargent 1-6.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526