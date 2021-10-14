High school football: James Monroe's defense rose to the occasion against Eastern View

“This is the first year running the scheme,” Scott added. “Last year when I took over, I kind of ID’ed some of the stuff that was already in place due to the short time due to covid. It is a complicated system, there are a lot of checks in it, you have to be a smart football player, you’ve got to know the game. That’s where we are pretty good at, a lot of our guys are good at football and picked it up pretty quick.”

It worked. JM stopped the Cyclones four times on fourth down and limited the Cyclones to five completions in 20 pass attempts for just 41 yards.

“We were most definitely hurt [by the Courtland loss],” senior linebacker Joe Hardy said. “That was a game we should have won.”

Added Scott: “The loss to Courtland woke us up a bit, I think we had our best week of practice the week of Eastern View. The Courtland game wasn’t us, we did a good job against Courtland, but it wasn’t our best game, we put up our best game against Eastern view because of the leaders on defense.”

This Friday night, the Jackets face another powerful runner in Culpeper’s Malachi Terrell, the area’s leading rusher with 1,186 yards and 12 touchdowns. But they’ll take the field with more confidence.

Said Scott: “It starts in practice. Football games are won Monday through Thursday, not on Friday. It’s the preparation for the games. Making sure that guys are doing what they are supposed to in the class room and on the field. As long as we keep on top of staying on each other, making each other better, that energy will be there.”