High school football: King George begins run for district title with rout of James Monroe

King George senior Kyle Reviello vividly recalls his freshman season when the Foxes went 1–9 and were routinely thumped by superior opponents.

Reviello and his teammates stared at the opposition in awe during warm-ups as they hoped to remain competitive by halftime.

But after a breakthrough campaign this past spring when the King George football team captured the Battlefield District and Region 4B championships, the Foxes are no longer startled by success.

They took their first step in defending their district crown Friday night with a dominant 41–7 victory over host James Monroe.

“It’s amazing to see the culture change,” Reviello said. “Now when we show up to the field, we expect to win. We practice like we’re going to win. It’s just a completely different mindset.”

It helps to have dynamic offensive personnel.

Junior quarterback Zach Ferguson completed 10 of 13 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets (1–3, 0–1 Battlefield). He also rushed for 32 yards and two scores.