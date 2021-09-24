High school football: King George begins run for district title with rout of James Monroe

King George senior Kyle Reviello vividly recalls his freshman season when the Foxes went 1–9 and were routinely thumped by superior opponents.
Reviello and his teammates stared at the opposition in awe during warm-ups as they hoped to remain competitive by halftime.
But after a breakthrough campaign this past spring when the King George football team captured the Battlefield District and Region 4B championships, the Foxes are no longer startled by success.
They took their first step in defending their district crown Friday night with a dominant 41–7 victory over host James Monroe.
“It’s amazing to see the culture change,” Reviello said. “Now when we show up to the field, we expect to win. We practice like we’re going to win. It’s just a completely different mindset.”
It helps to have dynamic offensive personnel.
Junior quarterback Zach Ferguson completed 10 of 13 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets (1–3, 0–1 Battlefield). He also rushed for 32 yards and two scores.
Reviello collected two interceptions and two long runbacks from his linebacker position and also hauled in Ferguson’s 54-yard touchdown pass to give the Foxes (3–0, 1–0) a 27–0 lead in the third quarter.
“Pretty much anything we called was going to work … It’s pretty hard to stop us right now,” Ferguson said.
Gabe Aley rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.
The Foxes’ pair of sophomore Division I recruits at wide receiver had impact performances, as well.
Chanz Wiggins made four receptions for 121 yards including a 71-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage.
Mekhai White celebrated his scholarship offer from Maryland earlier in the day with a 24-yard touchdown catch and run on a screen pass with 2 seconds to go before halftime. That gave King George a 20–0 lead and demoralized the Yellow Jackets.
“We had a couple of missed tackles,” James Monroe head coach George Coghill said of White’s play. “When you miss tackles out there, it’s tough. They set it up nicely. But still, we’ve got to get the guy down.”
The Yellow Jackets scored in the fourth quarter on sophomore quarterback Bryce Caldwell’s 42-yard pass to senior Christian Hamm (five catches, 94 yards).
Caldwell finished with 141 passing yards. He also tossed two interceptions in relief of starter Tyson Taylor. Taylor threw for 82 yards and an interception. Caldwell started the second half and will be JM’s starter going forward, Coghill said. Taylor will play wide receiver.
“We’ve been working. We’ve been getting him more reps in practice,” Coghill said of Caldwell. “I think it’s time. He’s ready.”
There was a moment of silence before the game in honor of former King George soccer standout Cole Lipinski, who passed away this past Sunday. Lipinski’s brother, Max, is the Foxes’ starting kicker. He switched from No. 18 to No. 16 to honor his brother, who was a member of the soccer and lacrosse teams at Ferrum College at the time of his death.
“This was special because of everything we’ve dealt with for Max,” King George head coach Vern Lunsford said. “That’s what this was about. The team rallied around him.”
The Foxes will host Culpeper next Friday. James Monroe visits Courtland the same night.
|King George
|7
|13
|7
|14
|—
|41
|James Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
First Quarter
KG—Chanz Wiggins 71 pass from Zach Ferguson (Max Lipinski kick).
Second Quarter
KG—Ferguson 15 run (Lipinski kick).
KG—Mekhai White 24 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).
Third Quarter
KG—Kyle Reviello 54 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).
Fourth Quarter
KG—Gabe Aley 1 run (Lipinski kick).
KG—Ferguson 6 run (Lipinski kick).
JM—Christian Hamm 42 pass from Bryce Caldwell (Tanner Ribel kick).
|KG
|JM
|First downs
|14
|12
|Rushes-yards
|28-132
|19-12
|Passing yards
|243
|223
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-13-0
|16-31-3
|Punts-avg.
|1-21
|2-29.5
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|12-94
|7-78
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: King George—Gabe Aley 11-68 TD; David Norris 3-37; Zach Ferguson 9-32, 2TDs; Jamari Cox 3-14; Dylan Koch 1(-5); Team 1-(-12). James Monroe—Jasiah Smith 9-26; Byrce Caldwell 3-20; Portius Willis 1-2; Tyson Taylor 5-(-16); Team 1-(-20).
PASSING: King George—Zach Ferguson 10-13-0, 243, TD. James Monroe—Bryce Caldwell 8-17-2, 141, TD; Tyson Taylor 8-14-1, 82.
RECEIVING: King George—Chanz Wiggins 4-129, TD; Kyle Reviello 2-58, TD; Mekhai White 3-39, TD; Mauricio Blanco 1-25. James Monroe—Christian Hamm 5-94, TD; Smith 4-49; Willis 4-44; Jayden Williams 1-27; Chase Wormley 1-5; Khamari Lawton 1-4.
