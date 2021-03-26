High school football: King George comes out of early slumber, soundly defeats Caroline

King George continued its unbeaten roll through the shortened season with a 59–7 win at Caroline on Friday night.

The Foxes got off to a slow start, unable to score until Kyle Reviello caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Charles Mutter with less than a minute left in the penalty-riddled first quarter.

“We had a little bit of an off week practicing, terrible field conditions,” Reviello explained. “We just had to come out and get the wheels going after they got caught in the mud a little bit in the beginning.”

They got full traction in the second quarter.

Mauricio Blanco picked up a fumble and ran it back 61 yards for a touchdown, and a few minutes later Reviello caught another TD pass, this one from 7 yards out.

Mutter then hit Javon Campbell down the middle for a 53-yard score, and followed with a 40-yarder that looked nearly identical just two minutes later.

They connected a third time in the corner of the end zone another minute after that, going into the half-time break with a 42–0 lead.